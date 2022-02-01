Governor’s agenda stalls midway through session

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – With the 30-day legislative session nearing its halfway point at the Roundhouse, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda is – with a few notable exceptions – getting a lukewarm reception from lawmakers.

While some education-related measures have advanced, a high-profile hydrogen development bill stalled in its first assigned committee last week and a package of crime-related proposals is encountering skepticism from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Several tax measures backed by the Democratic governor have also hit political quicksand at the Capitol – at least for now.

House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, pointed out Democratic lawmakers voted last week to table a GOP-backed bill dealing with exempting Social Security retirement income from taxation.

That’s despite the fact Lujan Grisham had expressed support for the proposal during her State of the State address on the session’s opening day.

“I don’t think she meant half of what she said” in her speech, Townsend said in an interview. “I think it’s an election year and she’s trying to feint one way and go another.”

However, a spokeswoman for the governor cautioned Monday much can happen in just under three weeks’ time and said some of Lujan Grisham’s agenda items should not be counted out despite slow starts.

In addition, bills backed by the governor dealing with increased teacher salaries, tuition-free college and upping the in-state preference for New Mexico companies bidding on state contracts have all advanced at the Roundhouse, Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said.

“There are always ebbs and flows to the legislative process, stops and starts, and that’s nothing new,” Sackett said. She also said the Governor’s Office would continue working with legislators in an attempt to move Lujan Grisham’s initiatives forward.

Meanwhile, one top-ranking lawmaker pointed out the fate of most bills won’t be decided until the final days of the session.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she thinks most of the proposals pushed by the governor will end up winning approval.

“She may not get a couple of her proposals, but I think she’s going to get the majority of them,” Stewart told the Journal.

However, the veteran lawmaker said some of the crime bills and the proposed Hydrogen Hub Development Act, which could still be revived, might end up falling short. “I think many of us just think we need to slow down on this to get it right,” Stewart said, referring to the legislation to put New Mexico at the forefront of hydrogen energy development. “We make mistakes when we rush into something this impactful on our environment.”

Run for reelection influences agenda

This year’s 30-day session is playing out in a key election year in which Lujan Grisham is seeking reelection to a second term.

At least seven Republicans have announced they plan to seek the GOP gubernatorial nomination, with whoever wins set to run again Lujan Grisham in the Nov. 8 general election.

Given that backdrop, the governor has added bills to the legislative session agenda dealing with trimming the state’s gross receipts tax rate and making it easier to keep defendants charged with violent crimes in jail until trial, among others.

It’s largely up to the governor to set the agenda for the shorter legislative sessions that happen in even-numbered years, though budget and tax-related bills can be filed by any legislator.

After her State of the State address, Townsend responded to Lujan Grisham’s speech by saying, “I thought for a minute she actually became a Republican” for this year’s election cycle.

Meanwhile, Senate GOP floor leader Greg Baca of Belen said progressive groups are publicly opposing some of the governor’s key initiatives during this year’s session, including the hydrogen legislation.

“The governor has obviously seen polling demonstrating that Republican-led policies to cut taxes, fight crime, and improve education are popular with New Mexicans,” Baca said in a statement. “Unfortunately, she cannot seem to convince her Democratic colleagues in the Legislature to join the Republican initiatives.”

But Lujan Grisham’s agenda has received backing from several members of the state’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., who stepped down from her legislative seat last year after winning election to Congress.

In a statement, Stansbury said the governor has a “clear vision for our state, centered on growing our economy, educational opportunities for our children, protecting our public health and tackling our biggest challenges in infrastructure, the economy and community well-being.”

Governor has utilized friendly legislature

During her first three years in office, Lujan Grisham was successful in getting many of her high-profile initiatives through the Legislature. That list includes the 2019 Energy Transition Act, several measures granting financial relief to New Mexico residents and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s proposal to legalize recreational cannabis for adult users.

That measure, however, was passed in a special session called by the governor after falling short in the 60-day regular session.

Of course, it hasn’t hurt the governor’s cause that Democrats hold sizable majorities in both chambers. They currently outnumber Republicans by a 44-24 margin in the House and by a 26-15 margin in the Senate. There is one independent legislator in both the House and the Senate, and the House currently has one vacant seat after Rep. Brittney Barreras of Albuquerque resigned last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said the budget will be a major focus for his chamber in the second half of the session. A budget plan is expected to clear the House and reach the Senate later this week.

One item to watch for, he said, is a $100 million proposal – backed by the governor – to establish a new fund for recruiting, hiring and retaining police officers.

“That’s certainly a big piece of the discussion,” Wirth said.

The official midway point for this year’s session is Wednesday, which is also the deadline for filing legislation. The 30-day session is set to end Feb. 17.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.