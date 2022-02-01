Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico has only one-third the number of public defenders it needs to effectively represent people charged with crimes, according to a report by the American Bar Association and a nationwide accounting firm.

The state would need to hire an additional 602 attorneys to meet national norms and standards, the analysis shows.

The shortage may require defense attorneys to “triage” cases, prioritizing some clients, while neglecting others, according to the two-year study.

“Every day, attorneys must face the choice of what not to do or which clients to ignore,” the report said.

“When public defenders have too many cases, they must either triage by focusing on a select group of clients at the expense of others, or they must spend less time than they should on every client’s case,” it said.

Bennett Baur, New Mexico’s chief public defender, warns that the heavy caseload increases the odds that people may be wrongly convicted, or plead guilty to a crime they didn’t commit.

“When you don’t have the time to spend on cases, often you don’t know what you missed,” Baur said. Criminal defendants “don’t know how to tell their story. They don’t know what’s legally important.”

Flushing out key details and developing a solid defense takes time and often requires multiple visits with a client, which may be impossible if public defenders have too many cases, Baur added.

“It could certainly lead to us not finding out about witnesses,” he said. “It can certainly lead to us not having information to advocate for them in other ways, such as for a lesser offense or some sentencing mitigation.”

The Law Offices of the Public Defender (LOPD) is the state’s largest law firm. It serves clients who cannot afford to hire private attorneys and represents at least 80% of New Mexicans charged with criminal offenses.

The study was conducted jointly by Moss Adams, one of the nation’s largest public accounting firms, and the American Bar Association Committee on Legal Aid and Indigent Defense. It was funded partly by a $50,000 state appropriation.

The study analyzed LOPD staffing and caseload data, and compared that with nationwide norms and standards developed by the American Bar Association and other professional groups.

It found that New Mexico’s 295 full-time public defenders and contract attorneys take on just over 60,000 new adult criminal and juvenile cases each year. On average, each attorney must handle 203 cases per attorney each year.

“This would equate to only 10 hours per case, be it a trespass, a DWI, a sexual assault of a minor or a homicide,” the study said.

To meet nationwide professional standards, New Mexico would need 897 full-time public defenders, it said.

New Mexico is the sixth state to undergo a public defender workforce analysis in partnership with the American Bar Association. A similar study of Oregon’s public defense system issued this month found that Oregon had just 31% of the full-time public defenders it needs.

The report does not show the results of other studies, nor indicate how New Mexico compared with other states.

Henry Valdez, director of the New Mexico Administrative Office of the District Attorneys, said the report reflects understaffing and underfunding throughout the state’s judicial system. “I, for one, am not surprised that the public defenders are underfunded,” as are district attorneys’ offices and the courts, Valdez said.

LOPD is this year asking lawmakers for a nearly 11% budget increase to pay for 29 additional staff members, including eight attorneys.

The requested $6.15 million increase would also provide an additional $2.65 million to pay attorneys who work under contract with the public defenders office, according to the agency’s budget request. LOPD’s current budget is $58.4 million.

LOPD has district offices in only 13 New Mexico counties and relies on contract attorneys in the remaining 20 counties. But LOPD has had trouble hiring contract attorneys in recent years because of low pay rates, Baur said.

Matthew Chávez, who until recently headed the public defenders office in the 12th Judicial District in Otero and Lincoln counties, said virtually all the public defenders in the 12th district handle at least 100 open felony cases at a time. One attorney in his office recently had 166 felony cases, he said.

“That’s many, many times over any national standard for effective assistance of counsel,” said Chávez, who now heads the public defenders office in the 2nd Judicial District in Albuquerque.

An overburdered public defender system ultimately harms everyone, he said.

“It harms the community at large because we are on the forefront of getting members of our community mental health and substance abuse treatment, and even assisting with their issues of indigency,” he said.

Public defenders also serve as protectors of civil liberties and as a brake on abusive police practices, such as illegal searches, Chávez said.

“One of our primary functions is to enforce the constitutional rights of the public,” he said. “If there’s not enough public defenders with enough time to remedy constitutional rights violations, the police don’t feel any pressure to improve their practices.”