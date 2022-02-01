 Apologetic burglar leaves $200 for broken window - Albuquerque Journal

Apologetic burglar leaves $200 for broken window

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – A contrite Santa Fe burglar, caught in the act Sunday afternoon, apologized to the homeowners and gave them $200 for the window he broke to gain entry before walking off. Jewelry left on a counter was untouched.

The suspect apparently slept in the home, bathed, ate food and drank beer before the owners returned to their Vereda Serena residence and found the man in a back room, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office report.

A duffel bag and an AR-15 scoped rifle was next to the suspect, but he did not threaten the homeowners. He picked up the items and left, dropping $200 on a living room chair on his way out, saying it was “reimbursement for the window he broke,” the report said.

The owner said “the male was extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation,” the report states.

When asked why he was in the home, the man said “his family was killed in east Texas and he was running from somebody.”

The suspect told the owner he was driving, but said his vehicle broke down 100 miles outside of town.

The suspect walked away through a ditch and a thorough search of the area by two deputies failed to locate him.

The report noted that larceny to the homeowner’s property totaled $15. The man is described as being mid- to late-20s, 6 feet tall, and wearing a blue jacket and baggy jeans. The case is under investigation.

Apologetic burglar leaves $200 for broken window

Eats food, drinks beer, takes nothing


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
2
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
3
Hope Village offers permanent housing for homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Three-story building offers 42 units, as ... Three-story building offers 42 units, as well as wraparound services
4
Uber driver will face second-degree murder charge
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Court of Appeals reverses ... New Mexico Court of Appeals reverses District Court ruling
5
Apologetic burglar leaves $200 for broken window
ABQnews Seeker
Armed man drinks, eats, but takes ... Armed man drinks, eats, but takes nothing from the home
6
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
7
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Fire investigators are working with police ... Fire investigators are working with police to determine how the blaze started
8
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State health officials had predicted the ... State health officials had predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January
9
Proposal to allow for expanded NM recall elections advances
ABQnews Seeker
Constitutional amendment cleared its first House ... Constitutional amendment cleared its first House committee