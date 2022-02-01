 Diné writer's wordless book wins American Library Association award - Albuquerque Journal

Diné writer’s wordless book wins American Library Association award

By Noel Lyn Smith / Farmington Daily Times

A scene from inside Daniel Vandever’s second book. (Courtesy of Daniel Vandever/via Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – When Diné writer Daniel Vandever was promoting his first children’s book, he saw kids who struggle with language and literacy skills during various speaking engagements.

What he witnessed helped shape his second book, “Herizon,” a wordless picture book that follows the journey of a Diné girl as she helps her grandmother retrieve a flock of sheep.

The book, which won an American Library Association award in January, promotes critical thinking and language development by having the reader create their own narrative derived from illustrations by Diné artist Corey Begay.

“Because there’s no set language, which can be bias in a sense, they’re always right in how they tell it or interpret it,” Vandever said about “Herizon.”

The main character and her grandmother were based on Vandever’s memories of being at his grandmother’s sheep camp, where his female cousins tended to chores inside the home, while he and his male cousins were outside herding sheep.

bright spotThese actions maintained traditional gender roles, he said. But he wants “Herizon” to show female empowerment through the girl’s journey, which is helped by a scarf she receives from her grandmother.

“I think that transfer of the scarf to the little girl is representative of intergenerational strength and knowledge,” Vandever said.

The book includes an author’s note, a discussion guide, and an explanation of themes and images depicted in the story.

Begay became involved with “Herizon” after Vandever approached him with the concept. They have known each other since Vandever worked on his first book, “Fall in Line, Holden!”

Begay’s colorful illustrations help drive the story’s narrative and keep Vandever’s vision of using no words intact.

It was important to work with someone whose strength is in their art, the author said.

“Herizon” won the 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Award for best picture book from the American Library Association, the oldest and largest library association in the world.

The American Indian Youth Literature awards are presented biennially and “were established to identify and honor the very best writing and illustrations by and about American Indians and Alaska Natives,” states the ALA news release.

Vandever took “Herizon” to several publishers, but opted out of offers because they wanted to add text to the story, so he self-published the book in 2021.

Self-publishing kept the value and integrity of the book in place, and shows that Native Americans can write and produce their own stories, he said, adding the award was gratifying.

“I think in today’s digital age, you don’t have to do things a certain way or have to rely on certain individuals for you to get your voice out there,” he said.

More information about Vandever and “Herizon” is online at www.southofsunrisecreative.com/herizon.


