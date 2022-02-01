 Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 surge - Albuquerque Journal

Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Federal heath officials announced Monday that a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System will temporarily help Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista battle a COVID-19 surge.

Personnel include physicians, advanced health care professionals, nurses, a respiratory therapist and a paramedic who will serve for up to 14 days per deployment.

Arizona authorities requested the federal help to respond to a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sierra Vista area and to provide temporary relief to medical personnel.

Health and Human Services officials said the medical teams are a lifeline to hospitals, providing temporary relief to staff, adding bed capacity, decreasing wait times, and improving outcomes for COVID-19 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, federal health officials have conducted nearly 1,750 support missions and deployed more than 10,000 medical, logistical, and command and control personnel to help 36 states, territories and jurisdictions deal with the virus.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Scottsdale police arrest 2 in death of an 11-year-old ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have been arrested in the connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at a Scottsdale hotel, police said ...
2
Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies
Around the Region
A Kingman man has been arrested ... A Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead, Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Sunday. They ...
3
Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside ...
Around the Region
Police on Monday released the names ... Police on Monday released the names of a man and woman found fatally shot at a Mesa home last week in what's being investigated ...
4
Police: 4 killed in 6 weekend shootings around Denver ...
Around the Region
Four people were killed and five ... Four people were killed and five others were injured in six shootings in the Denver area over the weekend, police said. Two people were ...
5
Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run ...
Around the Region
Police are asking for the public's ... Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month. They ...
6
Denver officials 'likely' to let mask rule expire next ...
Around the Region
Officials in Denver say that it ... Officials in Denver say that it is 'likely' they will let the citywide indoor mask rule expire next week. The public health order, which ...
7
Man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent near Naco
Around the Region
A man who had illegally entered ... A man who had illegally entered Arizona from Mexico has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was trying to detain ...
8
Exchange: Insect infestation threatens Arizona's aspen trees
Around the Region
As flurries started to descend on ... As flurries started to descend on the forest floor, a team of researchers examined a stand of sickly quaking aspen trees off U.S. Highway ...
9
Religious services for all soldiers at Army fort in ...
Around the Region
At this Army installation, nourishing the ... At this Army installation, nourishing the soldier's soul is just as critical as making sure the soldier is ready for his or her mission. ...