Exxon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press

IRVING, Texas — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.87 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $84.97 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM


