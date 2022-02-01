 Stocks wobble on Wall Street following a dismal January - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks wobble on Wall Street following a dismal January

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market comes off its worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of noon Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,156 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Companies that make home goods and personal products fell. Procter & Gamble shed 1.6%.

Energy stocks made solid gains, led by a 6.1% rise from Exxon Mobil after the company reported a surprisingly good profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.

Banks also gained ground as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set rates on home mortgages and many other kinds of loans, rose to 1.81% from 1.77% late Monday. Bank of America rose 1.1%.

Technology stocks were mixed, which helped mute trading in the rest of the market. The sector has been particularly sensitive to concerns about rising interest rates this year. Higher interest rates tend to make pricey growth stocks, like big tech companies, less attractive for investors.

Stocks have been in slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.

The economic recovery is being threatened by persistently rising inflation that has raised costs for businesses and consumers. The big fear is that higher prices being passed off to consumers will eventually curtail spending and crimp economic growth.

The Federal Reserve is shifting monetary policy and plans on raising interest rates to fight rising inflation, which will affect investments and stock prices. Ultra-low rates and other stimulus helped markets recover from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, and then supported stunning gains. Investors expect the Fed to start raising interest rates in March, but there is much uncertainty about how how sharply and how quickly the Fed will move throughout the year.

The virus pandemic is still a lingering threat and each new variant could bring a surge of cases that threatens businesses and consumer activity.

Investors are reviewing the latest round of earnings, in part to to see how inflation, the virus pandemic and other factors are impacting businesses and their operations moving forward.

UPS surged 14.7% after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Rival FedEx rose 2.9%.

Several big companies are on deck for earnings. Google’s parent, Alphabet, will report financial results along with General Motors and Starbucks after the market closes Tuesday.

Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms, will report results on Wednesday, while Amazon and Ford will report their results on Thursday.

Investors are also looking forward to the Labor Department’s employment report for January, which will be released on Friday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
2
Governor's agenda stalls midway through session
From the newspaper
Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills ... Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills urge patience
3
Man surrenders in hit-and-run death of boy, 7
ABQnews Seeker
Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, ... Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, 27, turns self in at border
4
Storm to bring 'bitterly cold' wind and snow to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible ... Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible by end of week
5
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
6
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State health officials had predicted the ... State health officials had predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January
7
Senate panel postpones hearing on voting bill
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say they are preparing to ... Lawmakers say they are preparing to consider amendments to the legislation
8
Safety training proposed for NM actors handling firearms
ABQnews Seeker
Bill faces long odds, may not ... Bill faces long odds, may not make it on the 30-day session agenda
9
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
10
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Fire investigators are working with police ... Fire investigators are working with police to determine how the blaze started