 Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race - Albuquerque Journal

Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK — Whoopi Goldberg expressed regret Tuesday for saying on “The View” a day earlier that race was not a factor in the Holocaust, saying she was “deeply, deeply grateful” for getting an education on the topic.

“The View” brought on Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and author of “It Could Happen Here,” to discuss why her words had been hurtful.

Greenblatt said “The View,” in the market for a new co-host following last summer’s departure of Meghan McCain, should consider hiring a Jewish woman to keep the issue of antisemitism in the forefront.

Goldberg had apologized via social media late Monday for her statements on the show that day, where she said the Holocaust was “not about race … it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.” Panelists on the show had been talking about a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II.

“I misspoke,” Goldberg said at the opening of Tuesday’s show.

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

She said that “words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and, as I said, I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

Greenblatt said that many people in the 21st century consider race to be simply about people of color. But Nazi leader Adolf Hitler considered Jews to be an inferior race, which he used to justify the killings.

Goldberg’s apology via Twitter on Monday night, where she said she was sorry for the hurt that she caused, was welcomed by Jewish leaders in the U.S., and the chairman of Israel’s national Holocaust memorial invited her for an educational visit.

Goldberg’s “apology and clarification are important,” said Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan, who invited her to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem to “learn more about the causes, events and aftermath of the Holocaust.” His statement said Goldberg’s original comments indicated “a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust & antisemitism.”

On “The View” Monday, Goldberg had expressed surprise that some Tennessee school board members were uncomfortable about nudity in “Maus.”

“I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you?” she said. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

She continued on that line despite pushback from some of her fellow panelists.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race
Most Recent Entertainment News
Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying ... Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying race was not a factor in the Holocaust, comments that prompted an international backlash. She made the remarks ...
2
Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88
Most Recent Entertainment News
Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist ... Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of ...
3
Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for 'Baskets,' dies at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as ... Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV ...
4
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies ...
More News
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar ... Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise ...
5
Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Oscar race may be missing ... The Oscar race may be missing in-person glitz this year, but it doesn't lack for star power. Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck ...
6
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for ... Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House' and as the wisecracking host ...
7
Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called ... The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its ...
8
Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'Paper Moon,' dead at 82
Most Recent Entertainment News
Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and ... Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like 'The Last Picture Show' and 'Paper Moon,' has died. He was 82. ...
9
Sundance cancels in-person film festival due to virus surge
Most Recent Entertainment News
Just two weeks before it was ... Just two weeks before it was to be held in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is canceling its in-person festival and reverting ...