 2nd cruise ship remains in Bahamas over lawsuit - Albuquerque Journal

2nd cruise ship remains in Bahamas over lawsuit

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Crystal Cruises said Tuesday that a second of its ships diverted to the Bahamas, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize one of its vessels in a legal dispute over fuel bills.

The Crystal Serenity arrived in Bimini Monday after the ship was denied entry into Aruba on Friday, a company statement said.

All passengers were transferred by a fast ferry to Port Everglades and taken to a Fort Lauderdale hotel Monday night, and the passengers will be reimbursed for any applicable airline change fees, spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.

“There are simply no words to express our deep regret and disappointment,” the company’s statement said.

The arrest warrant for the ships is part of a lawsuit accusing the cruise line of failing to pay $4.6 million for fuel. A federal judge issued the warrant for the ship Jan. 20, a maritime practice in which a U.S. Marshal boards a vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Some passengers on the voyage, a long expedition that was originally set to end in California in late May, said they were glad to leave.

“I’m delighted to be off that ship,” said Barry Shulman, 75, of Las Vegas.

The Crystal Serenity departed Miami on Jan. 17, but passengers were informed several days later that the ship had to cancel port calls at last minute. The company announced it was suspending operations through late April, canceling or cutting short itineraries for the Crystal Serenity and two other ships, to “provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward.”

One of the other ships, the Crystal Symphony, was supposed to return to Miami last week but also remained in the Bahamas. That ship’s passengers were also ferried back to South Florida.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
2
Governor's agenda stalls midway through session
From the newspaper
Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills ... Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills urge patience
3
Man surrenders in hit-and-run death of boy, 7
ABQnews Seeker
Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, ... Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, 27, turns self in at border
4
Storm to bring 'bitterly cold' wind and snow to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible ... Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible by end of week
5
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
6
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State health officials had predicted the ... State health officials had predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January
7
Senate panel postpones hearing on voting bill
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say they are preparing to ... Lawmakers say they are preparing to consider amendments to the legislation
8
Safety training proposed for NM actors handling firearms
ABQnews Seeker
Bill faces long odds, may not ... Bill faces long odds, may not make it on the 30-day session agenda
9
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
10
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Fire investigators are working with police ... Fire investigators are working with police to determine how the blaze started