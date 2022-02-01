 Denver ending indoor mask mandate as surge declines - Albuquerque Journal

Denver ending indoor mask mandate as surge declines

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — Denver will end its citywide mask mandate for businesses and indoor public places this week as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant declines.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that people will no longer have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination starting Friday. However, he said the pandemic remains a public health emergency and face coverings will still be required for the foreseeable future in places like schools and day care facilities, and on public transportation, T he Denver Post reported.

“This virus is something we’re going to have to manage and learn to live with,” he said.

Masks have been required in indoor public places in most of the Denver area since late November, initially because of a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. Denver extended its mandate following the emergence of the omicron variant.

A few hours after Denver’s announcement, health officials in neighboring Adams and Arapahoe counties voted to lift their mask mandate but also decided to end mandatory masking in schools.

Beyond the Denver area, Summit County ended its mask mandate last week. The rule was enacted in December in an attempt to control the surge in virus cases as seasonal visitors flocked to its ski resorts.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 ...
Around the Region
Federal heath officials announced Monday that ... Federal heath officials announced Monday that a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System will temporarily help ...
2
Scottsdale police arrest 2 in death of an 11-year-old ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have been arrested in the connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at a Scottsdale hotel, police said ...
3
Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies
Around the Region
A Kingman man has been arrested ... A Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead, Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Sunday. They ...
4
Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside ...
Around the Region
Police on Monday released the names ... Police on Monday released the names of a man and woman found fatally shot at a Mesa home last week in what's being investigated ...
5
Police: 4 killed in 6 weekend shootings around Denver ...
Around the Region
Four people were killed and five ... Four people were killed and five others were injured in six shootings in the Denver area over the weekend, police said. Two people were ...
6
Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run ...
Around the Region
Police are asking for the public's ... Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson last month. They ...
7
Denver officials 'likely' to let mask rule expire next ...
Around the Region
Officials in Denver say that it ... Officials in Denver say that it is 'likely' they will let the citywide indoor mask rule expire next week. The public health order, which ...
8
Man charged with assaulting Border Patrol agent near Naco
Around the Region
A man who had illegally entered ... A man who had illegally entered Arizona from Mexico has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was trying to detain ...
9
Exchange: Insect infestation threatens Arizona's aspen trees
Around the Region
As flurries started to descend on ... As flurries started to descend on the forest floor, a team of researchers examined a stand of sickly quaking aspen trees off U.S. Highway ...