 Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to voting dead mom's ballot - Albuquerque Journal

Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to voting dead mom’s ballot

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale woman who was charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother’s mail ballot in the November 2020 election is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty.

Tracey Kay McKee entered the plea to a reduced felony charge of attempted illegal voting in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Under a plea agreement, the Arizona Attorney General’s office dropped an additional perjury charge and stipulated that the 64-year-old McKee will be sentenced to probation with the possibility of up to 90 days in jail.

She’ll also be required to pay about $1,800 in fines and fees and must perform 100 hours of community service. McKee will be sentenced in March.

McKee will also lose her right to vote until she completes probation and a court restores her rights.

McKee’s mother died days before the county mailed early ballots in early October 2020. McKee filled out her mother’s ballot, forged her signature on the ballot affidavit and mailed it in, authorities said.

Her attorney, Tom Henze, declined to comment.

Former President Donald Trump and his backers have claimed without evidence that the Republican lost in Arizona because of massive voter fraud.

But an extensive review by The Associated Press found just 230 cases of potential fraud, including 151 in Pima County where prosecutors found no criminal charges were merited.

McKee is one of 10 people charged so far with voter fraud across Arizona from the 2020 general election. President Joe Biden won Arizona by just under 10,500 votes.


