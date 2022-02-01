 Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve - Albuquerque Journal

Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve

By Michelle Chapman / Associated Press

Exxon Mobil returned to a profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.

The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share for the final three months of 2021. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share.

Removing certain items, earnings were $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share, on average.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Exxon is capitalizing on a resurgence in oil demand following a slowdown during the pandemic. Crude is up 17% so far this year, and Exxon is up 24%.

“Our effective pandemic response, focused investments during the down-cycle, and structural cost savings positioned us to realize the full benefits of the market recovery in 2021,” Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million barrels per day. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production increased 2% compared with the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenue surged to $84.97 billion from $46.54 billion. Wall Street was calling for revenue of $82.44 billion.

The financial report comes a day after Exxon said that it is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters 250 miles south from Irving, Texas, to its campus north of Houston.

Shares of Exxon rose slightly before the market open.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
2
Governor's agenda stalls midway through session
From the newspaper
Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills ... Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills urge patience
3
Man surrenders in hit-and-run death of boy, 7
ABQnews Seeker
Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, ... Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, 27, turns self in at border
4
Storm to bring 'bitterly cold' wind and snow to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible ... Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible by end of week
5
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
6
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State health officials had predicted the ... State health officials had predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January
7
Senate panel postpones hearing on voting bill
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say they are preparing to ... Lawmakers say they are preparing to consider amendments to the legislation
8
Safety training proposed for NM actors handling firearms
ABQnews Seeker
Bill faces long odds, may not ... Bill faces long odds, may not make it on the 30-day session agenda
9
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
10
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Fire investigators are working with police ... Fire investigators are working with police to determine how the blaze started