 Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau's Government Palace - Albuquerque Journal

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau’s Government Palace

By Vagner Barbosa / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — Heavy gunfire erupted Tuesday near the Government Palace in Guinea-Bissau’s capital, witnesses said, raising fears of a coup attempt in this West African country with a long history of military takeovers.

The state broadcaster has reported that the shooting has damaged the government building and that “invaders” are holding officials.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the building at the time of the attack.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, already grappling with three other coups in member states over the last 18 months, called Tuesday’s violence a coup attempt and said it is following the situation in Bissau “with great concern.”

“ECOWAS condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the bodily integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government,” the statement said in a tweet.

Embalo was declared the winner of the December 2019 runoff vote, though the results were contested by his opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira. Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coup d’etats and more than a dozen attempted coups.

The small nation of around 1.5 million people, has long been beset by corruption and drug trafficking. In the 2000s, it became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement.

West Africa has seen a spate of coups since August 2020, with military juntas grabbing power in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. Despite international pressure for a return to constitutional rule, none of the military rulers have yet to organize new elections.

___ Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year
2
Governor's agenda stalls midway through session
From the newspaper
Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills ... Supporters of energy, tax, crime bills urge patience
3
Man surrenders in hit-and-run death of boy, 7
ABQnews Seeker
Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, ... Father, son struck near BioPark; suspect, 27, turns self in at border
4
Storm to bring 'bitterly cold' wind and snow to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible ... Readings 20-25 degrees below normal possible by end of week
5
Study: New Mexico needs more public defenders
ABQnews Seeker
Analysis says state has one-third the ... Analysis says state has one-third the number necessary to meet national standards
6
NM sees drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations
ABQnews Seeker
State health officials had predicted the ... State health officials had predicted the omicron surge would peak in late January
7
Senate panel postpones hearing on voting bill
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers say they are preparing to ... Lawmakers say they are preparing to consider amendments to the legislation
8
Safety training proposed for NM actors handling firearms
ABQnews Seeker
Bill faces long odds, may not ... Bill faces long odds, may not make it on the 30-day session agenda
9
NM to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil/gas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will ... Rep. Leger Fernandez notes, 'Funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans'
10
Two injured in apartment fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Fire investigators are working with police ... Fire investigators are working with police to determine how the blaze started