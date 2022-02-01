 Police involved in shooting in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Police involved in shooting in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Multi Jurisdictional Law Enforcement Task Force investigates an Albuquerque police officer involved shooting at Court John Motel located on 4th Street NW just North of Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

At least one officer fired on someone Tuesday morning in Northwest Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the officers are OK, but she didn’t say if anyone was injured, what led to the incident or give any other details.

“The scene is active details are limited at this point.,” she said.

Atkins said the shooting happened sometime before 11:15 a.m. on Fourth, north of Menaul.

Witnesses at the scene said police had shot and killed a man in the parking lot of the Court John motel.

Charlie Gabaldon, who lives at the motel, said three officers approached the man as he was unlocking his motorcycle.

He said the man got a “terrified” look on his face and tried to run as police chased him. Gabaldon said one officer tried to tackle the man and missed before another tried to use a Taser.

He said the man reached the alleyway and was running away when one of them shot him four times in the back.

Gabaldon had video of a man laying on his belly in the parking lot as police approached with guns drawn.


