US Sen. Ben Ray Luján undergoes surgery following stroke

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered a stroke in New Mexico last week and is continuing to recover at a hospital in Albuquerque, according to his chief of staff.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Carlos Sanchez, Luján’s chief of staff, said in a statement that the senator started to feel dizzy and fatigued last week and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe. He was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque where it was determined he had a stroke in the cerebellum, which affected his balance. A decompressive surgery was performed, Sanchez said.

Luján, 49, is resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery, Sanchez said. He said Luján’s offices will remain open.

Adán Serna, a spokesman for Luján, said the stroke happened last week and Luján remained at UNM Hospital on Tuesday.

“The senator and his family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at both UNM Hospital and Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital for their excellent care during this time,” Sanchez said. “Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes.”

Serna said Luján has been able to talk with staff. He said the senator hasn’t suffered any paralysis or loss of speech.

Last week in New Mexico, Luján on Wednesday held a virtual roundtable on the topic of cleaning up orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells in the state.

His last public appearance had been scheduled for last Thursday, the same day he went to the hospital, where Luján was to appear at the Albuquerque International Sunport with Sen. Martin Heinrich, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Mayor Tim Keller and other officials to talk about future projects there funded through a federal infrastructure bill. That event was postponed after Stansbury tested positive for COVID earlier in the week.

Serna said there currently isn’t a timeline for when Luján is expected to be released from the hospital. Proxy voting isn’t allowed in the senate, which is evenly split 50-50.

Luján was elected to the Senate in 2021 and his term runs through 2027. Prior to that, he represented northern New Mexico for six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Luján is the son of Ben Lujan, a long-time member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

This a developing story, check back later for further developments.


