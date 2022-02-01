House panel endorses $8.5 billion spending plan with hefty pay raises

SANTA FE — New Mexico spending would surge to nearly $8.5 billion — a record-high level — under a budget plan approved by a House panel Tuesday that sets starting teacher pay at $50,000 per year, provides salary increases for state workers and leaves roughly $400 million available for tax cuts and rebates.

The spending bill also calls for unspent federal relief funds to be targeted at road repairs around New Mexico — including construction of a new border road in Santa Teresa — and expanding two college scholarship programs so that qualifying students would not have to pay tuition costs for the next five years, among other projects.

“This is a major opportunity for the state of New Mexico,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, during Tuesday’s hearing.

The committee voted 15-3 in favor of the spending plan, House Bill 2, with three House Republicans casting “no” votes but other GOP committee members joining with Democrats in voting in support.

It now advances to the full House, which is expected to vote on the measure this week.

With New Mexico’s coffers bulging due to increased oil and natural gas production and an uptick in consumer spending, the budget bill would increase state spending by roughly $1 billion — or 13.8% — for the fiscal year that starts in July.

That proposed spending growth — it would mean a 50% growth in state spending over the last 10 years — prompted unease among committee members, even though the spending plan would set aside about $2.6 billion in cash reserves in case projected revenue levels do not materialize.

“This is clearly a revenue high tide, but we all know the tide goes in and the tide goes out,” said Rep. Phelps Anderson, a Roswell independent who nevertheless voted in favor of the budget plan.

Other lawmakers expressed concerns about the sustainability of the state’s rise in spending, given the historic volatility of oil prices and a huge infusion of federal dollars intended to help states and local governments absorb the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m blown away by the budget,” said Rep. Randal Crowder, R-Clovis, who voted against the measure. “It seems to fill every need of everybody.”

Much of the proposed spending growth under the bill approved Tuesday would go toward higher pay for teachers and state workers.

Specifically, about $130 million would go toward raising starting teacher pay in New Mexico to $50,000 annually — minimum pay levels for more experienced educators would also be raised — and establishing a $15 per hour minimum wage for all school employees.

Meanwhile, school districts that agree to extend their school year by 10 additional days would get even larger salary increases. But the extended learning option would not be made mandatory under the bill.

State workers would also get pay raises under the spending plan, after proposed salary increases were pared back last year.

The compensation increases would average 7% for state employees, but some employees would be in line for even larger raises. For instance, State Police officers would get nearly 16% salary raises in an attempt to retain veteran officers.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for the teacher pay raises in December, saying the move would bring New Mexico in line with the national average.

The salary increases are also targeted at helping the state recruit and retain new teachers amid a recent spike in educator retirements.

The governor herself spent part of a day last week filling in as a kindergarten teacher at a Santa Fe elementary school, after announcing a plan to make it easier for state workers and National Guard members to become licensed substitute teachers.

The budget bill could still be amended in the Senate before advancing to the governor’s desk for final approval. The 30-day legislative session ends Feb. 17.