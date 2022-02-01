Police trying to ID woman’s remains found in 1994

Albuquerque police are trying to identify a woman whose remains were found in the area of Interstate 40 and 98th Street in in the mid 1990s.

And they’re trying to find out what happened to her.

According to a bulletin from Crime Stoppers the woman’s remains were found in January 1994 and it is estimated that she’d been there since the winter of 1992 or 1993.

The woman is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet tall and petite. She wore an upper denture of Universal brand porcelain teeth and may have been wearing a Puritan brand wool sweater, light colored Trend Set pedal pusher pants and Converse shoes in a size seven. Crime Stoppers released pictures of the items, as well as sketches that were made later and may resemble the woman.