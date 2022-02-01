Suspects steal boxes of ammo from sporting good store, threaten employees

Three men stole 14 boxes of ammunition from an Albuquerque sporting goods store — in the process threatening employees with a gun and firing shots into the air as they fled.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers said the theft happened Monday at the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 1450 Renaissance NE.

“After being stopped by loss prevention employees, one of the suspects attempted to rob the employee by pulling the merchandise from the employee, dragging the employee several feet down the sidewalk,” the Crime Stoppers news release reads.

“While driving away from the area, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at two employees. The suspect then fired two shots into the air.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/531. You can remain anonymous.