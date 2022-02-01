 Suspects steal boxes of ammo from sporting good store, threaten employees - Albuquerque Journal

Suspects steal boxes of ammo from sporting good store, threaten employees

By Journal Staff Report

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers released security camera images after three suspects stole 14 boxes of ammo from Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1450 Renaissance NE.

Three men stole 14 boxes of ammunition from an Albuquerque sporting goods store — in the process threatening employees with a gun and firing shots into the air as they fled.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers said the theft happened Monday at the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 1450 Renaissance NE.

“After being stopped by loss prevention employees, one of the suspects attempted to rob the employee by pulling the merchandise from the employee, dragging the employee several feet down the sidewalk,” the Crime Stoppers news release reads.

“While driving away from the area, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at two employees. The suspect then fired two shots into the air.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/531. You can remain anonymous.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suspects steal boxes of ammo from sporting good store, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three men stole 14 boxes of ... Three men stole 14 boxes of ammunition from an Albuquerque sporting goods store — in the process threatening employees with a gun and firing ...
2
Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police shot and killed a man ... Police shot and killed a man Tuesday morning outside a North Valley motel during an auto theft investigation. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina ...
3
U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján undergoes surgery following stroke
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered ... Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered a stroke in New Mexico on Thursday and is recovering at a hospital in Albuquerque, according to his ...
4
Sen. Lujan suffers stroke in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered ... Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered a stroke in New Mexico early Thursday morning and is recovering at a hospital in Albuquerque, according to ...
5
Share the love in February by giving generously
ABQnews Seeker
The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us ... The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the vast divide between the "haves" and the  ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Aztecs make Lobos offense disappear
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Monday's Lobo loss ...
7
Senate committee advances wage hikes for chile workers
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is known around the ... New Mexico is known around the world for chile production. The Senate Conservation Committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would restart the chile ...
8
Lobos are no match for Aztecs in San Diego
ABQnews Seeker
The San Diego State Aztecs dominated ... The San Diego State Aztecs dominated the undersized, outmanned Lobos from start to finish Monday night in California.
9
Report: ABQ home prices jump more than 17% in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Median sale price reached $290,000 last ... Median sale price reached $290,000 last year