It’s all relative: Event series to focus on challenges family-run businesses face

Whether it’s deciding on how much to pay your brother or managing relationships with family members who are also coworkers, family-run businesses face some hurdles not often seen at other workplaces.

To help navigate these unique challenges, the Parker Center for Family Business is launching a new series of educational classes to address these issues.

The in-person classes begin Thursday and will tackle topics from paying family members to the root causes of conflict to succession planning.

“We pulled eight critical topics we feel organizations and specifically, family businesses run into and some of them are challenges and some of them are opportunities that are unique to family businesses,” Parker Center board president Jocelyn Gorman said.

Founded in the mid-’00s, the Parker Center for Family Business is a not-for-profit organization that supports family business owners through educational programs and networking events. The center later became affiliated with the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Business, where it now operates out of.

As the vice president of Document Solutions, a company founded by her parents, Gorman is familiar with the inherent challenges of family owned businesses like dealing with family members and succession planning.

Many of the topics covered in the eight educational classes stem from challenges she and other members of the board have experienced while working for or owning their family businesses, Gorman said.

The challenges discussed in the educational classes are also common to many New Mexican business owners – around 50% of businesses in the state are family-owned, Gorman said.

“We can be in plumbing, or construction, or the medical space or technology, it doesn’t matter what industry and we all have similar and unique challenges in a business,” she said. “… How do we get along with mom and dad? How do we make sure to continue to drive our personal relationships with our siblings, our aunts, uncles, cousins while also growing a business?”

The classes are also a chance for the organization to connect in-person with family run businesses, something it hasn’t done since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s like-minded people that understand the challenges that you go through,” she said. Gorman said the organization usually holds a large early symposium, but that hasn’t been able to happen for several years now which is why the board decided to offer the small classes.

Learn more

Learning Labs are $149 and include a one-year Family Business Connectors membership.

Each in-person lab is limited to 10 people on a first-come, first-serve basis, but there is a waiting list.

Classes will take place in the Parker Center for Family Business room at the University of New Mexico Anderson School of Business. The topics are are:

Feb. 3: The meaning of money and financial literacy

Feb. 24: Women in family business

March 17: How do you pay your family?

April 7: Couples in family business

April 28: Every family business is in the sales business

May 19: Succession planning and exit strategy

June 9: Nextgen leadership investing

June 30: The root causes of conflict

Visit theparkercenter.org/events-1 to learn more or register for a class.