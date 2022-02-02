 Supreme Court sides with lawmaker in defamation case - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court sides with lawmaker in defamation case

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court says an attack ad aired during a contentious congressional primary campaign was protected by the First Amendment.

In a 4-3 ruling on Tuesday, the court sided with Wendy Rogers, who is now a Republican state senator with a national profile for trumpeting false claims that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of fraud.

Rogers was sued over a radio ad she aired during the 2018 GOP primary in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, in which she faced Steve Smith, a state lawmaker who worked as a modeling agent. Smith posted a profile on a modeling website that had been the subject of allegations that it was linked to sex trafficking.

Rogers won the primary but lost to Democrat Tom O’Halleran in the general election.

The contested ad said: “Smith is a slimy character whose modeling agency specializes in underage girls and advertises on websites linked to sex trafficking.”

After the campaign, Pamela Young, who owned the modeling agency that employed Smith but wasn’t directly named in the ad, sued Rogers for defamation. Young conceded that the words were true on their face but argued that they created the false implication that her agency was involved in sex trafficking.

Rogers argued that her statements were protected by the free speech guarantee in the First Amendment. The Supreme Court agreed, finding that allowing the case against Rogers to proceed under the circumstances would “inevitably and intolerably chill political speech.”

While “politicians are not immune from liability for defamatory statements that rain shrapnel upon innocent third parties in the heat of political battle,” Justice Clint Bolick wrote, Young wasn’t named, and the implied allegations against her business weren’t obvious enough to allow the case to continue. He was joined in the opinion by Justices John Lopez, James Beene and Kathryn King.

But other justices disagreed.

“This view effectively weaponizes the First Amendment against innocent bystanders ensnared by often-vitriolic political campaigns, disregards well-established precedent, and is unnecessary for protecting political speech,” Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer wrote in a dissenting opinion.

The allegations against Young’s business were obvious, and she didn’t need to be named for listeners to identify her as the subject of the claim, Timmer wrote. She was joined in her opinion by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel and Court of Appeals Judge Philip Espinosa, who heard the case in place of Justice Bill Montgomery, who recused himself.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Former UCLA lecturer threatened to 'hunt' female professor
Around the Region
A former lecturer at the University ... A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was arrested Tuesday after police say he emailed an 800-page document and posted ...
2
Evictions in Arizona's largest county on upswing after lull
Around the Region
The Maricopa County Justice Courts released ... The Maricopa County Justice Courts released preliminary data showing that eviction filings in Arizona's largest county last month reached their highest level in almost ...
3
Colorado lawmakers give first pass on wildfire campaign bill
Around the Region
Colorado lawmakers passed a bill to ... Colorado lawmakers passed a bill to increase wildfire mitigation efforts, just a month since a devastating fire tore through suburbs north of Denver, destroying ...
4
Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to voting dead mom's ballot
Around the Region
A Scottsdale woman who was charged ... A Scottsdale woman who was charged with illegal voting for casting her dead mother's mail ballot in the November 2020 election is awaiting sentencing ...
5
Denver ending indoor mask mandate as surge declines
Around the Region
Denver will end its citywide mask ... Denver will end its citywide mask mandate for businesses and indoor public places this week as the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the ...
6
Medical team going to Sierra Vista to battle COVID-19 ...
Around the Region
Federal heath officials announced Monday that ... Federal heath officials announced Monday that a team of 15 medical providers and support staff from the National Disaster Medical System will temporarily help ...
7
Scottsdale police arrest 2 in death of an 11-year-old ...
Around the Region
A woman and her husband have ... A woman and her husband have been arrested in the connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at a Scottsdale hotel, police said ...
8
Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies
Around the Region
A Kingman man has been arrested ... A Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead, Mohave County Sheriff's officials said Sunday. They ...
9
Mesa police ID victims of double homicide found inside ...
Around the Region
Police on Monday released the names ... Police on Monday released the names of a man and woman found fatally shot at a Mesa home last week in what's being investigated ...