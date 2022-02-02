 Number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in NM

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Marica Romero, left, the Westside Community Center assistant manager, and Angelia Jaramillo, the manager, hand out Covid 19 at home test kits at a drive-thru distribution event sponsored by the New Mexico Department of Health . The tests go out to people living within Bernalillo County areas that have the highest positivity rates. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The state reported 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a significant decrease from last week when case counts topped 5,000.

The seven-day positivity rate also declined and is now at 26.8% compared with 30% on Friday.

Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 442 were in Bernalillo County, 209 were in Doña Ana County, and 184 were in San Juan County.

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 19 deaths from the virus, including three people in their 40s from Bernalillo County. All three were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In total, 6,473 New Mexico residents have reportedly died from COVID-19.

Around the state 584 people are hospitalized with the virus, although this includes those who have been brought to New Mexico from neighboring states.

That is also a dramatic decrease — last week there were more than 700 people hospitalized on Wednesday and Thursday.


