 Senator proposes income tax break for officers - Albuquerque Journal

Senator proposes income tax break for officers

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2021 photo, Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, speaks on the phone as Sen. Cliff R. Pirtle, R-Roswell, stands nearby. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque introduced legislation that would exempt law enforcement officers from state income taxes.

He said the proposal, Senate Bill 184, would give New Mexico a recruiting edge and help retain experienced officers as it faces a shortage of officers.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to change how this state treats our law enforcement officers before we chase every one of them across state lines,” Moores said in a written statement. “These brave men and women put their life on the line daily to defend our citizens and keep the peace.”

Legislative analysts haven’t yet evaluated how much revenue the proposal would cost, but lawmakers have been evaluating a number of tax proposals in the 30-day session now underway.

The bill has been assigned to two Senate committees.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Senator proposes income tax break for officers
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque ... Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque introduced legislation that would exempt law enforcement officers from state income taxes. He said the proposal, Senate Bill ...
2
Prosecutors: Argument over music led to four shootings, one ...
ABQnews Seeker
An argument among teenagers about music ... An argument among teenagers about music ignited a violent encounter that left one person dead and three others seriously wounded, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday ...
3
Number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The state reported 1,809 new cases ... The state reported 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a significant decrease from last week when case counts topped 5,000. The seven-day positivity ...
4
Bill reignites Holtec nuclear waste debate
ABQnews Seeker
A bill aimed at banning disposal ... A bill aimed at banning disposal of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste in New Mexico has reignited debate over Holtec International's plans ...
5
House panel endorses $8.5 billion spending plan with hefty ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico spending would surge to ... New Mexico spending would surge to nearly $8.5 billion — a record-high level — under a budget plan approved by a House panel Tuesday ...
6
It's all relative: Event series to focus on challenges ...
ABQnews Seeker
Whether it's deciding on how much ... Whether it's deciding on how much to pay your brother or managing relationships with family me ...
7
US Sen. Ben Ray Luján undergoes surgery following stroke
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered ... Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM, suffered a stroke in New Mexico last week and is continuing to recover at a hospital in Albuquerque, according ...
8
Police trying to ID woman's remains found in 1994
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are trying to identify ... Albuquerque police are trying to identify a woman whose remains were found in the area of Interstate 40 and 98th Street in in the ...
9
Suspects steal boxes of ammo from sporting good store, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Three men stole 14 boxes of ... Three men stole 14 boxes of ammunition from an Albuquerque sporting goods store — in the process threatening employees with a gun and firing ...