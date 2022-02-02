Senator proposes income tax break for officers

SANTA FE — Republican Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque introduced legislation that would exempt law enforcement officers from state income taxes.

He said the proposal, Senate Bill 184, would give New Mexico a recruiting edge and help retain experienced officers as it faces a shortage of officers.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to change how this state treats our law enforcement officers before we chase every one of them across state lines,” Moores said in a written statement. “These brave men and women put their life on the line daily to defend our citizens and keep the peace.”

Legislative analysts haven’t yet evaluated how much revenue the proposal would cost, but lawmakers have been evaluating a number of tax proposals in the 30-day session now underway.

The bill has been assigned to two Senate committees.