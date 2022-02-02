 APS: All fans can return to indoor competitions beginning Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

APS: All fans can return to indoor competitions beginning Thursday

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu (13) shoots as La Cueva’s Eva Love (right) and Rylie Ottmann defend during their game Saturday afternoon at La Cueva. Fans were limited to two per participant during that game as a public health policy, but those rules will be relaxed on Thursday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

From fans, to no fans, to some fans, and now back to full fans.

For the majority of the high school basketball and wrestling programs inside Albuquerque Public Schools, fans can return in full for events starting Thursday of this week, APS district athletic director Adrian Ortega told the Journal on Tuesday.

This will apply to 12 of the district’s 13 high schools — everyone except Volcano Vista, which has numbers greater than the 5% COVID-19 positive case threshold. Mask mandates remain for all at the event, athletes included.

For any games, or wrestling competitions, that Volcano Vista appears in, it will be two spectators allowed per athlete and coach, and this will also apply to events the Hawks have on the road.

It was not immediately known how much longer Volcano Vista will have to continue with limited fans, Hawks AD Ron McMath said. The regular season for basketball ends Feb. 19. Wrestling’s regular season ends the week prior to that.

Two weeks ago, APS made the decision to ban fans, citing a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the district among the high school student bodies. That ban was announced at two weeks long.

Eldorado, even before that decision, was already above the 5% positive-case threshold that would necessitate a prohibition on fans. The Eagles, in fact, played a fan-less game at Volcano Vista three days before the fan ban was announced by APS.

Eldorado’s positive cases have dropped, AD Roy Sanchez said Tuesday, so the Eagles will allow full crowds starting Thursday.

Last week, APS amended its policy, saying that athletes and coaches would be permitted two spectators apiece for events.

Bosque School had briefly banned fans from its sporting events, but that ban was lifted Tuesday as the Bobcats boys basketball team played host to Sandia Prep.

Belen, even before APS, had begun to implement a policy of two spectators per athlete for home basketball games and wrestling duals. Eagles AD Josh Grine on Tuesday said the school will continue with that for the immediate future, possibly through the end of the regular season.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APS: All fans can return to indoor competitions beginning ...
Boys' Basketball
From fans, to no fans, to ... From fans, to no fans, to some fans, and now back to full fans. For the majority of the high school basketball and wrestling ...
2
High School Basketball: Some districts might cancel tourney
Boys' Basketball
Is it possible that not every ... Is it possible that not every high school basketball district in New Mexico will have a tournament this season? Yes, it is. The New ...
3
Prep basketball: Dominant fourth period lifts Volcano Vista over ...
Boys' Basketball
Rio Rancho certainly gave Volcano Vista ... Rio Rancho certainly gave Volcano Vista plenty to think about for three quarters Thursday night. Then the Hawks gave the sixth-ranked Rams a healthy ...
4
Prep basketball: La Cueva gets past Sandia
Boys' Basketball
The last of Gabe Trujillo's season ... The last of Gabe Trujillo's season high in points were his most important.And his most ...
5
Prep basketball: Fourth-quarter rally lifts Del Norte
Boys' Basketball
Of the many ways Tuesday night's ... Of the many ways Tuesday night's boys basketball game between Del Norte and Valley might have ended, this option didn't seem to be on ...
6
Prep basketball: Highland edges Belen in OT
Boys' Basketball
It's all about the view, Justin ... It's all about the view, Justin Woody said. At halftime Friday night, the view from inside Highland High School's locker room was discouraging. Visiting ...
7
Del Norte hoops star Douma-Sanchez returns after ACL tear
Boys' Basketball
BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches ... BERNALILLO – Basketball coaches are fond of dividing a season into thirds.The ...
8
Over COVID concerns, APS to ban fans from athletic ...
Boys' Basketball
In deference to the rampaging omicron ... In deference to the rampaging omicron variant of COVID-19, Albuquerque Public Schools on Tuesday announced that it is banning fans from high school sporting ...
9
Boys prep hoops: Johnson sparks Sandia past Cleveland
Boys' Basketball
Two teams going in opposite directions ... Two teams going in opposite directions met for the first time in more than three years, and Sandia's 6-foot-6 center, Sean Johnson, was more ...