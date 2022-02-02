 Three apply for NM House vacancy - Albuquerque Journal

Three apply for NM House vacancy

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

For the second time in 18 months, the Bernalillo County Commission will decide how to fill the House District 12 seat in the New Mexico Legislature.

And the candidates even include the person the commission selected the last time.

Art De La Cruz is among three people who applied to represent the South Valley-based district in the New Mexico House following Brittney Barreras’ recent resignation.

De La Cruz served about four months in the same role in late 2020, after the Bernalillo County Commission appointed him to fill a then-vacancy created by Patricio Ruiloba’s resignation. He subsequently tried to win the seat at the polls during the November 2020 election but lost to Barreras.

Barreras, who ran as an independent but later joined the Democrats, resigned from the position last week — 10 days into the legislative session — saying the pressure had affected her mental health.

The commission is charged with filling the vacancy and is scheduled to make its pick during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The three applicants are:

  • Art De La Cruz, a former Bernalillo County Commissioner and former county parks director who presently runs his own consulting firm.
  • Melissa Armijo, executive administrator for the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation and an elected member of the New Mexico Public Education Commission.
  • Nicole Michelle Olonovich, CEO of CSolPower LLC and a volunteer member organizer with OLÉ.

