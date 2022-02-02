 Editorial: Radiation compensation should recognize NM - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Radiation compensation should recognize NM

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

It seems these days there aren’t a lot of issues that unite political leaders from the left and right. Amending and extending the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act is one of them.

Since it was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in October of 1999, the act has never covered New Mexicans who unwittingly suffered nuclear fallout from the Trinity Site in July 1945. While there was only one atomic bomb test in New Mexico, the fallout victims were not warned ahead of time and were later led to believe there was little or no danger.

Later, in the 1950s, hundreds of nuclear tests were conducted above ground north of Las Vegas, Nevada — so much so that the small military town became known as Atomic City.

Numerous downwind counties were designated in Arizona, Nevada and Utah in the 1999 legislation, but not New Mexico. New Mexico is, however, among 11 states where uranium workers employed between Jan. 1, 1942, and Dec. 31, 1971, are eligible for compensation from RECA.

But RECA expires July 10.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers that includes U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-Santa Fe, and Yvette Herrell, R-Alamogordo, are backing legislation that would expand the list of places affected by fallout and radiation exposure to include New Mexico Downwinders and uranium workers after 1971. Hundreds of abandoned uranium mines and radioactive waste on the Navajo Nation still need to be cleaned up. The legislation also would increase the amount of compensation someone can receive to $150,000 and provide coverage for additional forms of cancer through RECA for another 19 years.

Congress apologized to New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and other states affected by radiation from nuclear testing in a multibillion-dollar defense spending package approved in 2020, but no action was taken to broaden RECA. That apology needs to be formalized with an extension and expansion of RECA that includes New Mexican Downwinders and uranium miners after 1971.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: BernCo's seal plan puts a spotlight on dubious ...
Editorials
Charlene Pyskoty has done Bernalillo County ... Charlene Pyskoty has done Bernalillo County taxpayers a seven-figure favor by openly questioning the ...
2
Editorial: Rebuttable presumption is just part of a larger ...
Editorials
The vast majority of suspects released ... The vast majority of suspects released from jail pending trial in Bernalillo County appear in court ...
3
Editorial: Why would NM tap kids' 401(k) when it ...
Editorials
While state legislators consider a proposal ... While state legislators consider a proposal requiring financial literacy be taught in high schools, ...
4
Editorial: San Felipe scholar to lead Smithsonian into future
Editorials
Congratulations to San Felipe Pueblo's Cynthia ... Congratulations to San Felipe Pueblo's Cynthia Chavez Lamar on becoming the newest director of ...
5
Editorial: Archdiocese bankruptcy shouldn't be kept in secret
Editorials
It's time for something to give ... It's time for something to give on the legal logjam holding up payouts from the Archdiocese of ...
6
Editorial: Mayor, manager need to finally lead on vaccine/testing
Editorials
For about 10 days, Mayor Tim ... For about 10 days, Mayor Tim Keller was for a city-employee COVID vaccine-testing mandate. Then he w ...
7
Editorial: Hydrogen deserves more scrutiny than short session
Editorials
Hard to imagine the Legislature giving ... Hard to imagine the Legislature giving a stiff arm to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's priority t ...
8
Editorial: Senate should stream Committees' Committee
Editorials
State Sen. Mimi Stewart is an ... State Sen. Mimi Stewart is an experienced lawmaker. The retired educator has been House Education Co ...
9
Editorial: Warming station a way station to a better ...
Editorials
Something divine is going on in ... Something divine is going on in Albuquerque's International District.