Albuquerque High’s Williams is ’emotional’ about offer from Lobos

When Rocky Long arrived on the Albuquerque High campus on that day last month, Landon Williams had little idea what was in store for him.

The University of New Mexico, where Long coaches football, could be planning to ask him to be a PWO, or preferred walk-on, Williams thought to himself.

It didn’t occur to Williams that Long had something more robust and rewarding in mind.

“He had a scholarship for me,” Williams said. “I wasn’t (expecting that). He was, like, ‘You want to play football at the next level, we have a scholarship.’ ”

On Wednesday morning, Williams, the outstanding defensive end for the Bulldogs, will sign with the Lobos.

A couple of state schools, Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico, seemed to be the leaders (ENMU especially) in the clubhouse to land the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Williams, who has shed about 10-15 pounds from his playing weight last season.

Then Long made a mid-January visit to Bulldog City and sat down with Williams and AHS coach Tim Johnson.

By the end of that meeting, the Lobos had locked up Williams, who is that rarest of players — a Division I signee from Albuquerque High.

“It’s big for Albuquerque High,” Williams said. “I’m hoping more people realize, there are possibilities. The school you go to doesn’t affect the opportunity you get.”

Williams played defensive end his entire career with the Bulldogs. Last fall, his quick-off-the-ball attack led to 37 solo tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and 13 tackles for loss as offenses frequently ran plays to the opposite side.

“It’s nice to see, because I’ve watched this kid and known him since he was probably in the sixth grade,” Johnson said. “To see him progress over this whole period of time has just been amazing, watching him grow as an athlete, as a young man, as a student.”

Williams was born in Wichita, Kansas, but largely grew up in Albuquerque.

The chance to play right down the road in front of family and friends, he said, struck a chord in his heart.

“Especially,” he said, “when I didn’t think I’d have the opportunity to stay in town. It means so much, and it was an emotional day when coach Long gave me the offer. A lot of kids would die for the opportunity to be on a D-1 football team.”

He thought ahead briefly to Wednesday morning and the moment he puts his name to his national letter of intent.

“There are no words,” he said. “Every time I think about it, I get a tingle under my skin.”

Wednesday marks the beginning of the latest football signing period.

From the metro area, New Mexico State extended PWOs to two players from Albuquerque: La Cueva defensive end Deven Dyer and Hope Christian placekicker Logan Fuller.

“It’s always been my dream as a little kid to hopefully play D-1 one day, and here it is,” the 6-3, 240-pound Dyer said. “Coach (Jerry) Kill, he’s a good dude;, he said they treat PWOs like everybody else.”

West Mesa quarterback Daniel Ayala is expected to sign his letter this week with Eastern New Mexico.

Western New Mexico has no fewer than four metro-area recruits lined up for this signing period: Rio Rancho safety Lucas Lucero, Cibola center Ryan Garcia, Cibola left tackle Justin Martinez and Los Lunas offensive tackle Braden Castillo.

Many other prominent local players have yet to make their final decisions.

ALSO: Rio Rancho running back Devin Rice will sign with Alma College in Michigan. … Valencia’s Jonathon Croker is signing with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, to play on the defensive line. … Santa Fe High’s excellent running back, Martell Mora, also is expected to sign at Eastern New Mexico.