Lobo McGruder performs like a league player of the year candidate

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

UNM’s Shaiquel McGruder leads her team in numerous statistical categories heading into Wednesday’s home game vs. Colorado State. (Mike Sandoval for the Journal)

Shaiquel McGruder does not pay a lot of attention to statistics. Not even when hers are off the charts.

The University of New Mexico’s senior forward appeared surprised this week when informed she leads the Lobos in scoring, rebounds, blocks, steals and field-goal percentage. This on a guard-oriented team that coach Mike Bradbury says “almost never” runs a play designed to get McGruder the ball.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot McGruder ranked among the Mountain West leaders in numerous categories going into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. home game against Colorado State (14-5, 5-4). And with UNM (18-5, 9-1) battling for a conference title, she’s a strong contender for All-MWC honors and belongs in the conversation for player of the year.

Don’t expect McGruder to start campaigning.

“I think that all comes from the people around me,” McGruder said of her gaudy statistics. “We have a lot of good players that other teams have to worry about. They can’t focus on me. But if I get open, my teammates trust me to be there and get the job done. I just try to do my part.”

McGruder, from Trotwood, Ohio, is averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game and is shooting 60.8% from the field. With the exception of rebounds, she’s already eclipsed her previous season bests in every statistical department.

“I think it’s mostly just confidence,” Bradbury said of McGruder’s improved play. “Shai understands how hard she has to play at this level and knows what we’re trying to accomplish. She’s always been super-athletic, but now her confidence level is really high, as it should be.”

McGruder’s athleticism is most evident in transition situations, where she routinely beats opposing posts down the court. She has an uncanny ability to grab lead passes while running at full stride and still manages to finish around the basket. UNM’s guards rarely hesitate to float a lead pass in McGruder’s direction.

“If I just get it near her, I know she’ll catch it,” point guard LaTora Duff said earlier this season.

McGruder also excels in pick-and-roll situations and can even knock down the occasional 3-pointer. She’s made a career-best eight this season.

But if McGruder could lead the team in just one statistic, she wouldn’t pick an offensive category.

“Steals,” said McGruder, who was named to last season’s MWC all-defensive team. “I really like being able to just take the ball away and go. It seems like that gives everybody energy.”

Remarkably, McGruder’s numbers could be even better were it not for a few “off” performances this season. In UNM’s games against Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Fresno State, she scored a total of six points and averaged fewer than 12 minutes of action.

Bradbury smiled and shook his head when asked about those atypical outings.

“When Shai’s locked in, she’s as good as anyone,” Bradbury said, “but it’s pretty easy to tell when she’s not locked in. Fortunately, that hasn’t happened very often.”

McGruder said her off games have been more about preparation than energy.

“It’s not that I’m just zoned out,” she said. “I get in trouble when I start thinking too much instead of just knowing where I need to be and reacting. Know the plan and go play – that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Wednesday
Women: Colorado State at New Mexico, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)


