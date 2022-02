Detectives say a 15-year-old shot last week has died from his wounds at a local hospital.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Jan. 26 death of Elias Acuna-Whitley is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of San Clemente, near Second and Griegos, and found Acuna-Whitely shot.

The teen, who had just turned 15 on Jan. 6, later died from his wounds. Gallegos gave no other details.