 Bernalillo County judges to perform virtual weddings this Valentine's Day - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County judges to perform virtual weddings this Valentine’s Day

By Journal Staff Report

(Cathryn Cunningham/Journal)

The judges of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court once again plan to perform free virtual Valentine’s Day weddings on this traditionally highly sought-after wedding day.

“We are committed to and enjoy providing this service for the community and have found a way to continue doing it safely throughout the pandemic,” said Presiding Civil bright spot

Division Judge Frank A. Sedillo, who has been performing weddings for the public for 22 years.

“The ceremonies will take place via Zoom, and we just ask that couples schedule an appointment, get their marriage license in advance and have two witnesses with them on their wedding day to sign the marriage certificate,” he said in a statement.

The judge noted that a benefit of a Zoom ceremony is that all the family and friends who may not otherwise be able to make it, can attend on a virtual platform.

Virtual weddings will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14.

Safety procedures to be followed by participants and witnesses include social distancing and mask wearing.

There is no fee for the service. Appointments are limited.

To schedule an appointment, call 505-841-8287.

For information on how to obtain a marriage license, call 505-468-1243, or visit the county’s website at bernco.gov and look for the marriage license link.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Dem blasts Egolf's record, leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Letter from ABQ representative urges party ... Letter from ABQ representative urges party to censure 'elitist' House speaker
2
Apologetic burglar captured in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect left homeowners $200 for breaking ... Suspect left homeowners $200 for breaking window to enter
3
Bernalillo County judges to perform virtual weddings this Valentine's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Free ceremonies continue through the pandemic Free ceremonies continue through the pandemic
4
Bill reignites Holtec nuclear waste debate
ABQnews Seeker
Company plans storage facility for spent ... Company plans storage facility for spent nuclear fuel between Carlsbad and Hobbs
5
Prosecutors: Argument over music led to violence
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and three ... One person was killed and three others were seriously wounded
6
Three apply for NM House vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
For the second time in 18 ... For the second time in 18 months, the Bernalillo County Commission will decide how to fill the House District 12 seat in the New ...
7
Senate committee approves wage hikes for chile workers
ABQnews Seeker
$2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds ... $2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds boosts program
8
GOP down to five candidates for governor's seat
ABQnews Seeker
State primary is scheduled for June ... State primary is scheduled for June 7
9
State's new COVID case count continues to fall
ABQnews Seeker
Number of people hospitalized has also ... Number of people hospitalized has also decreased dramatically