Bernalillo County judges to perform virtual weddings this Valentine’s Day

The judges of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court once again plan to perform free virtual Valentine’s Day weddings on this traditionally highly sought-after wedding day.

“We are committed to and enjoy providing this service for the community and have found a way to continue doing it safely throughout the pandemic,” said Presiding Civil

Division Judge Frank A. Sedillo, who has been performing weddings for the public for 22 years.

“The ceremonies will take place via Zoom, and we just ask that couples schedule an appointment, get their marriage license in advance and have two witnesses with them on their wedding day to sign the marriage certificate,” he said in a statement.

The judge noted that a benefit of a Zoom ceremony is that all the family and friends who may not otherwise be able to make it, can attend on a virtual platform.

Virtual weddings will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14.

Safety procedures to be followed by participants and witnesses include social distancing and mask wearing.

There is no fee for the service. Appointments are limited.

To schedule an appointment, call 505-841-8287.

For information on how to obtain a marriage license, call 505-468-1243, or visit the county’s website at bernco.gov and look for the marriage license link.