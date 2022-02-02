 Storm expected to make driving hazardous in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Storm expected to make driving hazardous in New Mexico

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Forecasters say hazardous driving conditions and road closures are expected in central, north-central and northeast New Mexico due to snowfall from a major winter storm.

Schools were closed Wednesday in Santa Fe and mountainous areas on Albuquerque’s eastern outskirts, and the National Weather Service said a winter storm warning would be in effect until noon Thursday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” resulting in significant delays and affecting both morning and evening commutes Wednesday, the weather service said.

Expected snowfall amounts in New Mexico on Wednesday and early Thursday included 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Albuquerque, 5 inches (13 centimeters) in Las Vegas and 8 inches (20 centimeters) in Clines Corner along Interstate 40.

Up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) of snow were forecast for the highest peaks in several mountain ranges.


