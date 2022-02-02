Clean fuel legislation on its way to full Senate

SANTA FE — New Mexico would establish a clean fuel standard intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under legislation advancing in the state Senate.

The proposal, Senate Bill 14, calls for a 20% reduction in the emissions from each unit of fuel used for transportation by 2030 and 30% by 2040. The baseline for comparison would be 2018.

The bill passed the Senate Finance Committee on a 6-4 vote Wednesday, sending it to the full Senate for consideration. Democrats supported the measure while Republicans opposed it.

If passed by the Senate, the proposal would also have to win House approval by Feb. 17 to reach the desk of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has made its passage a priority. A similar proposal failed to make it through the House in time last year.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said the bill would substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles and improve air quality.

“Plenty of our impacted communities, including schools, are near highways or in areas where there’s worse air pollution, ” she said. “We believe this will help clean up our air and reduce those health impacts.”

Opponents said the proposal would raise fuel prices and disproportionately harm rural communities. Testifying in opposition this week were the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, wool growers and the Independent Petroleum Association.

Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, said New Mexico should let the free market push the state toward new fuels rather than engaging in “myopic hatred” of oil and gas.

“This is a hammer that’s not necessary,” he said.

The proposal, supporters say, would create a market to spur investment in clean energy. Companies that make, produce or refine fuels would have the option of buying credits from producers of low-carbon fuels or from businesses that reduce their emissions.

Supporters included the Sierra Club, the Public Service Co. of New Mexico and others.

“It’s critical we enact this bill for our climate and the health of New Mexicans,” said Sandra Ely, director of the state Environmental Protection Division.

Transportation fuels are the No. 2 source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico, accounting for about 14% emissions, state officials said.

California, Washington and Oregon have similar laws.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, raised a host of questions about how the market for credits would work in practice. She joined every Republican on the committee on opposition.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the bill,” Diamond said.