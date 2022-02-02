 CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker - Albuquerque Journal

CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after nine years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

Chris Cuomo actively helped craft his his brother’s responses to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to recover
ABQnews Seeker
Staff says he's resting comfortably at ... Staff says he's resting comfortably at UNMH after surgery
2
Record $8.5B budget clears House panel
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal includes pay increases for teachers ... Proposal includes pay increases for teachers and tax cuts; governor not satisfied
3
Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Incident marked first shooting involving the ... Incident marked first shooting involving the Albuquerque Police Department so far this year
4
Dem blasts Egolf's record, leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Letter from ABQ representative urges party ... Letter from ABQ representative urges party to censure 'elitist' House speaker
5
GOP down to five candidates for governor's seat
ABQnews Seeker
State primary is scheduled for June ... State primary is scheduled for June 7
6
State's new COVID case count continues to fall
ABQnews Seeker
Number of people hospitalized has also ... Number of people hospitalized has also decreased dramatically
7
Senate committee approves wage hikes for chile workers
ABQnews Seeker
$2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds ... $2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds boosts program
8
Three apply for NM House vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
For the second time in 18 ... For the second time in 18 months, the Bernalillo County Commission will decide how to fill the House District 12 seat in the New ...
9
Prosecutors: Argument over music led to violence
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and three ... One person was killed and three others were seriously wounded
10
Apologetic burglar captured in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect left homeowners $200 for breaking ... Suspect left homeowners $200 for breaking window to enter