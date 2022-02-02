Winter storm causing closures and wrecks around NM

A jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked I-25 south of Santa Fe, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) A jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked I-25 south of Santa Fe, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Icy roads are being reported on I-25 near Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Motorists drive on a snow-packed Old Route 66 near Carnuel as a storm brings much needed moisture to the Land of Enchantment on Wednesday February 2, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 6 Next

Heavy snow is falling throughout central and northern New Mexico creating hazardous driving conditions, multiple wrecks including several along Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe and along Interstate 40 near Santa Rosa and Tucumcari plus a growing list of school closures.

State Police were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed at least one person along Interstate 40 west of Santa Rosa, and part of Interstate 25 was also closed because of a crash near Santa Fe, according to KOAT-TV.

In a Twitter post, State Police discouraged travel and asked people to stay home “if possible during inclement road and weather conditions.”

“If you choose to travel, be prepared to encounter road closures and long delays,” the post read.

Accumulations in Albuquerque through Thursday may reach 5-8 inches in the foothills, 4-7 inches on the West Side and Rio Rancho, and up to 3 inches in the Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature in the metro area today will be about 35 degrees with lows tonight around 12 degrees. Thursday’s high may reach 27 degrees with lows Thursday night at about 9 degrees.

The lowest temperature in the state is forecast for Angel Fire, where it is expected to drop to minus 24 degrees on Friday morning.

School closings on Wednesday were a mixed bag in the Albuquerque metro area, and from Santa Fe south to Belen.

The Albuquerque Public Schools in the city limits remained open Wednesday, while the East Mountain APS schools were closed.

The Rio Rancho Public Schools were holding classes, while the Bernalillo Public Schools were closed as were Santa Fe Public Schools.

Los Lunas and Belen public schools remained open.

School officials recommend checking their respective websites or calling their district offices for updated information.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions throughout the state, including the Albuquerque area. Updated road conditions are being posted regularly at NMroads.com.