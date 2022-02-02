APD releases ID’s, updates on recent homicides

Detectives released the names of two people killed over the past few weeks around Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Shania Spencer, 22, and Angel Varela, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

He said the Jan. 2 death of Rochelle Dedman, 36, is being investigated as a suspicious death and not a homicide.

On Jan. 22 police were called around 8:30 a.m. to an apartment near Zuni and Pennsylvania and found Spencer dead inside.

Then, on Jan. 28, officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to reports of an unconscious man outside the Skyline Uptown Apartments at 1200 Louisiana NE, near Mountain. Police found Varela dead on the property.