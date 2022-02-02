Amtrak suspends route through ABQ two days a week

Citing staffing shortages and illness related to the omicron variant, Amtrak has reduced service on several cross-country routes, including one that runs through Albuquerque.

Amtrak temporarily suspended two weekly departures on nine long-distance routes last week, dropping the service from daily to five days a week. The list of routes included the Southwest Chief, which runs between Chicago and Los Angeles while passing through Albuquerque, according to an advisory from Amtrak.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told the Journal that the two trains that were suspended would have traveled through Albuquerque on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Service to and from Albuquerque on other days of the week will be unaffected, Magliari said.

Magliari said Amtrak is limiting routes because of illnesses to staffers related to the omicron variant of COVID-19, along with broader staffing challenges at its Los Angeles and Chicago hubs.

Other routes with suspended service include the California Zephyr, Empire Builder, Coast Starlight and Texas Eagle, according to the advisory. Magliari said suspended routes were chosen due to ridership, and because suspension to daily routes would be less disruptive than suspension to less-frequent service. For example, Magliari said the Sunset Limited, which runs three days a week with stops in Lordsburg and Deming, will be unaffected.

The change went into effect on Jan. 24, and is slated to continue until March 27. Magliari said Amtrak is monitoring hiring incentives and variants of the virus to determine if the suspensions will continue beyond that.

“We’ll know more the deeper we get into February and certainly into March,” Magliari said.