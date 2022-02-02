 Commission sends De La Cruz to Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Commission sends De La Cruz to Santa Fe

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Art De La Cruz

Art De La Cruz is heading back to Santa Fe.

The Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday appointed the former county commissioner to the New Mexico House of Representatives, filling the South Valley-based seat vacated last week by Brittney Barreras.

De La Cruz, a Democrat, is familiar with the role. The Bernalillo County Commission previously appointed him to the seat in 2020 to fill a vacancy. He attempted to win the job at the polls during the November 2020 election, running as a write-in candidate, but lost to Barreras.

Barreras resigned from the Legislature last week, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on her mental health.

The commission voted 4-1 to appoint De La Cruz during a special meeting Wednesday, picking him over two other applicants — fellow Democrats Melissa Armijo, executive administrator for the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation, and Nicole Michelle Olonovich, CEO of CSolPower LLC.
Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty cast the lone opposing vote, saying she supported Armijo.

