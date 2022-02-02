BCSO: 1 dead following rollover on Sandia Crest road

Editors note: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office initially said two people had died in the crash but later said one person had died and the second was hospitalized.



One person was killed and another was injured after a vehicle rolled off the road to Sandia Crest Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm walloped the East Mountains.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, on Twitter, that the vehicle rolled 100 feet down the mountain.

The agency said one person was confirmed dead and another was taken to a hospital.

The Sandia Crest road is closed due to the crash and “dangerous road conditions.”

“All of Sandia Crest from the base is shut down, do not attempt to access this road at this time,” BCSO tweeted. “We will update once the road is safe to travel and deputies have cleared the scene.”