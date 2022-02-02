Authorities investigating death of a Pima County jail inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate at the Pima County jail on Tuesday.

County Sheriff’s officials said Sylvestre Inzunza was booked into jail on Jan. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft and kidnapping.

He was being held on a $75,000 bond.

A corrections officer at the jail located Inzunza unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. and called for medical assistance, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jail staff immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency life-saving measures while they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive.

Paramedics responded and pronounced Inzunza dead.

Sheriff’s officials said detectives from their criminal investigations division found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances in the inmate’s death.