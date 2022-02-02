 New Mexico confirms K-12 education testing, secretary - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico confirms K-12 education testing, secretary

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report for America

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top educator said Wednesday the state will carry out testing of K-12 students this spring, after receiving waivers to federal testing requirements for the past two years.

“We do have a statewide standardized assessment that will be given at the end of this school year,” Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told state senators at a committee hearing before he was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday.

He said that the department will also try to backfill the lack of testing in part by asking school districts to submit internal testing data for analysis by the state this summer.

“Student assessments are an essential part of giving feedback to the student and the parent, to the teacher to see if the curriculum is right and to you as a legislative body,” Steinhaus said in response to concerns about lack of testing and academic achievement data.

He added that the Legislature funds education with $3 billion in taxpayer money annually, saying lawmakers “want to know what that check is going to and how it’s being used and whether it’s effective.”

Like most states, New Mexico took advantage of a blanket waiver on federal testing requirements in 2020. It was one of a handful to obtain a waiver in 2021.

But data points from 2019 won’t be directly comparable to the testing in 2022. That’s because Steinhaus’ boss, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, replaced the testing system of her Republican predecessor after taking office that year.

The plan was to pivot to another testing format in 2020, but that was delayed due to the pandemic. Grisham is running for reelection this year with few objective metrics of educational achievement in the K-12 system.

Steinhaus has led the education department since August.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Winter storm causing closures and wrecks around NM
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple crashes are being reported, including ... Multiple crashes are being reported, including several along I-25 south of Santa Fe and along I-40 near Santa Rosa and Tucumcari
2
Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Democrats' fragile hold on the ... The Democrats' fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who ...
3
BCSO: 1 dead following rollover on Sandia Crest road
ABQnews Seeker
Editors note: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office ... Editors note: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office initially said two people had died in the crash but later said one person had died and the ...
4
Commission sends De La Cruz to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Art De La Cruz is heading ... Art De La Cruz is heading back to Santa Fe. The Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday appointed the former county commissioner to the New ...
5
Clean fuel legislation on its way to full Senate
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would establish a clean ... New Mexico would establish a clean fuel standard intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under legislation advancing in the state Senate. The proposal, Senate ...
6
Police fatally shoot auto theft suspect in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Incident marked first shooting involving the ... Incident marked first shooting involving the Albuquerque Police Department so far this year
7
Dem blasts Egolf's record, leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Letter from ABQ representative urges party ... Letter from ABQ representative urges party to censure 'elitist' House speaker
8
GOP down to five candidates for governor's seat
ABQnews Seeker
State primary is scheduled for June ... State primary is scheduled for June 7
9
State's new COVID case count continues to fall
ABQnews Seeker
Number of people hospitalized has also ... Number of people hospitalized has also decreased dramatically
10
Senate committee approves wage hikes for chile workers
ABQnews Seeker
$2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds ... $2.2M in federal pandemic relief funds boosts program