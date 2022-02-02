 Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses that the state Department of Health Services will award under Arizona’s 2020 law legalizing recreational marijuana.

The ruling issued Tuesday by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the rules published by the department satisfy the broad mandates set under the voter-approved law put on the ballot through an initiative campaign.

The potentially lucrative social equity licenses will be issued under the law’s provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

The lawsuit filed by the Greater Phoenix Urban League and a corporation said the rules are deficient, lacking provisions such as a prohibition against license transfers and a requirement that licensees’ expenditures and profits remain in their communities.

Warner said the law’s drafters gave the department leeway on how to write the implementation rules. As drafted, those rules “are reasonably designed to meet its objectives,” the judge concluded.

James Cool, a lawyer representing the lawsuit plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including whether his clients will appeal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses
Around the Region
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit ... A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state's rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses that the state ...
2
Authorities investigating death of a Pima County jail inmate
Around the Region
Authorities are investigating the death of ... Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old inmate at the Pima County jail on Tuesday. County Sheriff's officials said Sylvestre Inzunza was booked ...
3
Arizona lawmakers look to curb government's emergency powers
Around the Region
Arizona Republicans are looking to curtail ... Arizona Republicans are looking to curtail the government's emergency powers, which they say were abused by elected officials from the governor on down in ...
4
Arizona woman accused in child-abuse death of her grandson
Around the Region
A woman booked on suspicion of ... A woman booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse in the death of her 11-year-old grandson in an Arizona hotel room is accused ...
5
Coroner IDs skier who died in crash at Copper ...
Around the Region
Authorities have released the name of ... Authorities have released the name of a 24-year-old suburban Denver man who died in a ski crash at Copper Mountain ski resort. The Summit ...
6
Air Force launches study of changes to flight training ...
Around the Region
The U.S. Air Force is launching ... The U.S. Air Force is launching an environmental impact study of proposed changes to large flight training areas in rural Arizona to allow military ...
7
Man, teen accused of robbing students at El Mirage ...
Around the Region
An 18-year-old man and a teenage ... An 18-year-old man and a teenage boy have been arrested in robberies of students at bus stops in the Dysart Unified School District, according ...
8
Former UCLA lecturer threatened to 'hunt' female professor
Around the Region
A former lecturer at the University ... A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles who was arrested Tuesday after police say he emailed an 800-page document and posted ...
9
Supreme Court sides with lawmaker in defamation case
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court says an ... The Arizona Supreme Court says an attack ad aired during a contentious congressional primary campaign was protected by the First Amendment. In a 4-3 ...