Lovelace names new president, CEO

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Lovelace Health System is about to have a new leader.

Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO in April, following the retirement of current CEO Ron Stern, according to Lovelace spokeswoman Whitney Marquez.

“Janelle is a skilled and compassionate leader who is deeply committed to Lovelace and our mission of caring for others,” Stern wrote in a statement announcing the transition on Wednesday. “… I can think of no better person to lead Lovelace forward during this time of tremendous challenge and change for healthcare providers everywhere.”

Raborn has worked with Lovelace for four decades across several roles, including as CEO of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital.

Stern will retire March 31 after having worked as the head of Lovelace since 2005, but he will work in a consulting role through the end of the year, Marquez said.

During Stern’s time at Lovelace, the organization acquired the Heart Hospital of New Mexico, expanded Lovelace’s physician network, and partnered with the University of New Mexico Group for the Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital.

Lovelace’s system today includes 613 in-patient beds across six hospitals, 24 health care clinics and seven outpatient therapy clinics, and employs more than 3,900 workers, according to a news release.