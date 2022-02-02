 Lovelace names new president, CEO - Albuquerque Journal

Lovelace names new president, CEO

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Lovelace Health System is about to have a new leader.

Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO in April, following the retirement of current CEO Ron Stern, according to Lovelace spokeswoman Whitney Marquez.

“Janelle is a skilled and compassionate leader who is deeply committed to Lovelace and our mission of caring for others,” Stern wrote in a statement announcing the transition on Wednesday. “… I can think of no better person to lead Lovelace forward during this time of tremendous challenge and change for healthcare providers everywhere.”

Raborn has worked with Lovelace for four decades across several roles, including as CEO of Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital.

Stern will retire March 31 after having worked as the head of Lovelace since 2005, but he will work in a consulting role through the end of the year, Marquez said.

During Stern’s time at Lovelace, the organization acquired the Heart Hospital of New Mexico, expanded Lovelace’s physician network, and partnered with the University of New Mexico Group for the Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital.

Lovelace’s system today includes 613 in-patient beds across six hospitals, 24 health care clinics and seven outpatient therapy clinics, and employs more than 3,900 workers, according to a news release.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lovelace names new president, CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn ... Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn will take over as the organization's new president and CEO in April, following the retirement of current CEO ...
2
Amtrak suspends route through ABQ two days a week
ABQnews Seeker
Citing staffing shortages and illness related ... Citing staffing shortages and illness related to the omicron variant, Amtrak has reduced service on several cross-country routes, including one that runs through Albuquerque.
3
New Mexico confirms K-12 education testing, secretary
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's top educator said Wednesday ... New Mexico's top educator said Wednesday the state will carry out testing of K-12 students this spring, after receiving waivers to federal testing requirements ...
4
Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Democrats' fragile hold on the ... The Democrats' fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who ...
5
Steinhaus confirmed to head public education in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate voted 37-4 on ... The state Senate voted 37-4 on Wednesday to confirm the appointment of Kurt Steinhaus as public education secretary. Steinhaus is a former Los Alamos ...
6
BCSO: 1 dead following rollover on Sandia Crest road
ABQnews Seeker
Editors note: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office ... Editors note: Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office initially said two people had died in the crash but later said one person had died and the ...
7
Commission sends De La Cruz to Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Art De La Cruz is heading ... Art De La Cruz is heading back to Santa Fe. The Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday appointed the former county commissioner to the New ...
8
Governor names Hamman as NM State Engineer
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named longtime New Mexico water official Mike Hamman to serve as the State Engineer, the governor's office announced Wednesday. ...
9
APD releases ID's, updates on recent homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of two ... Detectives released the names of two people killed over the past few weeks around Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths ...