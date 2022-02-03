Actor Stephen Moyer says the film ‘Confession’ a ‘labor of love’

During the majority of 2020, Stephen Moyer spent time away from the film industry.

It’s not that he wanted to, but productions went on hiatus.

Now back home, he became dad and packed school lunches and made breakfast.

It was during this pandemic downtime that his friend David Beton decided to write a script.

It took him four weeks.

When Moyer was presented with the script, he was blown away.

“Pretty much that first draft, that’s what we shot,” Moyer explains.

Moyer is talking about the feature film, “Confession,” which is available on demand at streaming platforms.

“Confession” follows Father Peter, played by Colm Meaney, who is wrapping up his duties for the evening.

The night is interrupted by a knock on the door.

Victor Strong, played by Moyer, is armed with a gun and bleeding and enters the church.

The first thing Strong wants to know is how many exits the church has. Father Peter and Strong start to talk and eventually begin to find common ground, perhaps more than they would like to admit.

The production filmed over the course of 12 days.

“This was a labor of love film,” Moyer says. “Colm was our first choice. I’ve always loved real time movies that take place as you are watching them.”

Also starring in the film is Clare-Hope Ashitey, who plays Willow.

“Clare is a fantastic actress,” he says. “We worked together back in 2016. We all came in wanting to make the best movie we could with very limited resources. It’s amazing to see it now.”

Moyer went to film a production in Bulgaria in the middle of 2020 and when he got there, he had to quarantine for 10 days.

“I completely immersed myself into the world of ‘Confession’ during that time,” he says. “I was watching so many movies about the topic. My son came back from university and we would watch movies in the evening. This was a silver lining.”

In playing Strong, Moyer did have to prepare himself.

“Victor is a conflicted, morally ambiguous alpha male,” he says. “He’s had to do some very suspect things in order to get where he is. As we learn about him, we learn that first impressions aren’t always accurate. Victor is a construct. As the film moves forward, Victor has elements that we learn about his past. He appears to be one thing. He’s enigmatic.”

Moyer hopes audiences will enjoy the thrill ride that “Confession” offers with its twists and turns.

He hopes to return to New Mexico for a project in the future.

“I was at the Santa Fe Film Festival a few years ago,” he says. “I really enjoyed my time out there.”

On demand

“Confession” starring Stephen Moyer is available on demand on streaming platforms.