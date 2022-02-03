‘The Gilded Age’ is the long-awaited period drama from the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’

Michel Gill knows a good thing when he sees one.

This is the case when he was offered the role of Patrick Morris in the HBO series, “The Gilded Age.”

“I didn’t even know this project existed until I got the offer for it,” Gill says. “It doesn’t take much when Lord (Julian) Fellowes and (director) Michael Engler are involved. And it has the New York theater actors. It felt like a no-brainer.”

“The Gilded Age,” is the long-awaited period drama from “Downton Abbey” creator Fellowes. It premiered on Jan. 24, with episodes airing Monday on HBO. The next new episode airs at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

The epic drama follows the changing world of 1880s New York City, with a cutthroat pack of old-money snobs – led by Christine Baranski’s droll dowager – who turn up their noses at and lock their drawing rooms against the nouveau riche and their loose spending habits.

“It was an easy decision because (it’s) the period of time I’m comfortable with,” he says. “It’s like putting on an old glove. The minute I’m in costume with a top hat and I hear the carriages, I feel like I’ve been there before.”

Stepping into his character’s shoes came easy, though he describes Morris as a complicated man. He is a banker and alderman belonging to the established American/New York upper class.

His wife, Anne, played Katie Finnerman, is prominent in society. When he and banker Charles Fane, played by Ward Horton, foolishly decide to take on robber baron George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, they are drawn into a poisonous web of their own making.

“Patrick is interestingly complicated,” he says. “He’s a councilman at the time and he’s watching this financial explosion. He’s having to navigate it and having a hard time. He’s watching the financial district elevate their bonuses and removing the working force of the city. It’s creating difficulty.”

Gill says Morris is having to toe the line.

“He finds himself in the room with the Vanderbilts and the Rockefellers,” he says. “It’s very impressive, but he has to keep his head about himself and not be swept off his feet.”

Born in New York and raised in Switzerland, Gill realized he had a passion for acting at a young age after performing Shakespeare in school.

He spent a year at Tufts University studying international relations upon transferring to the Royal Academy of Arts in London and then to the Juilliard School.

Gill has made appearances on a variety of television shows such as “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and can be found on Broadway in productions of “A Man of All Seasons” and “The Guardsman,” to name a few.

He says at this point in his career, he’s portrayed an array of characters.

“I’ve enjoyed playing a lot of duplicitous characters,” he says. “The one thing I haven’t done enough of is comedy. My wife, Jayne Atkinson, we are funny people and it’s fun to explore that. When I look at roles, as long as the words and story are hitting my heart, it’s something I want to pursue.”

Gill is also looking to make a move out of Los Angeles and is considering Boulder, Colorado.

He enjoys the Southwest and has a cousin who lives in Santa Fe.

Gill and his wife – who is also an actress – have been guiding their son on his journey into acting.

“Watching him go from conservatory grad school to the real world is fun,” he says. “The lessons that we can share with him, we do. (This industry) is a game of persistence. It’s about plugging away and never giving up and not taking ‘no’ for an answer.”

On TV

“The Gilded Age” airs on HBO and HBO Max. The next episode airs at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.