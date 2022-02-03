 Is ‘The Devil in the White City’ adaptation still happening? - Albuquerque Journal

Is ‘The Devil in the White City’ adaptation still happening?

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

Leonardo DiCaprio is still involved in the adaptation of “The Devil in the White City.” (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We’ve been hearing for 10 years that Leonardo DiCaprio will star in the film version of “The Devil in the White City.” It’s been a long time coming. Is this movie going to be made? Hope so!

A: Still in the works is a screen adaptation of Erik Larson’s nonfiction account of murder and the 1893 World’s Fair, though not quite as originally imagined. As Deadline has reported, DiCaprio acquired the rights to the book in 2010, with an eye toward a feature film directed by Martin Scorsese, a frequent DiCaprio collaborator. But in 2019, the project shifted into a planned miniseries for Hulu, with DiCaprio as an executive producer along with Scorsese. There have been reports about possible casting from time to time since then. Most recently, earlier in January, Keanu Reeves was said to be in negotiations for the series; it hasn’t been said whom he would play.

From left, Meemaw, played by Annie Potts, and Georgie, played by Montana Jordan, in a scene from “Young Sheldon.” (Robert Voets/CBS)

Q: We always watched “The Big Bang Theory” and now enjoy watching “Young Sheldon.” We recall an episode of “Big Bang” featuring Sheldon’s twin sister but can’t recall any episode about a brother. Did we miss something?

A: Yes. Jerry O’Connell played Georgie Cooper in several episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” starting in the 11th season in 2018. He was the successful owner of a chain of tire stores; “Young Sheldon,” where Montana Jordan plays young Georgie, has shown the character’s business savvy.

Q: Sometime in January, at the end of “Days of Our Lives,” there was a note that it was in memory of someone (I think female). It went by so fast that I didn’t catch the name. I was wondering if someone on the cast had passed away.

A: I believe you saw a dedication to Elizabeth “Betsy” Snyder, who had been a writer on “Days” for a decade. The Emmy winner passed away following a brief illness last November. She had also written for other daytime dramas including “Another World,” “General Hospital” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Q: I was a big fan of the show “Fringe” and wonder if there was ever any talk about the possibility of a movie version? I would also like to know how come it doesn’t appear on any of the streaming services like Amazon or Netflix?

A: To answer your last question first, you can find “Fringe” on IMDb TV and on HBO Max. While fans often long for a return of a favorite show as a movie or another series, I have not found any discussion of “Fringe” that makes that seem likely.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


