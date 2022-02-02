APD releases name of man fatally shot by police

The Albuquerque Police Department identified the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday morning during an auto theft investigation in the North Valley.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers tried to use a Taser on 31-year-old Devin Morris before fatally shooting him outside the Court John Motel during an altercation.

He said Morris, who would’ve turned 32 on Friday, was armed with a handgun at the time. Morris’ criminal history shows several arrests since 2016 that include stolen vehicle, drug possession and trespassing charges.

“The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing,” Gallegos said. “APD leaders will hold a media briefing in the coming weeks after officers are interviewed.”

Gallegos said it started around 10 a.m. when officers spotted a stolen pick up truck near Montgomery and Carlisle. He said officers “formulated a plan to approach the vehicle” but the driver left the area.

Gallegos said APD’s helicopter followed the truck “for about 20 minutes” before it stopped near Woodland and Fourth NW. He said the driver, who was later identified as Morris, ran toward the motel on Fourth, north of Menaul.

“Officers arrived at that location and confronted Morris, who was armed with a handgun,” Gallegos said.

He said one officer discharged a Taser and “shortly after that” at least one other officer fired his weapon, striking Morris.