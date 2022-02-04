‘The Curious Woods’ filmmaker found inspiration in the healing power of nature

Sej Saraiya is a photographer and filmmaker that focuses on Indigenous cultures from around the world.

After years of traveling the world, she’s settled down in Los Angeles and has made the move to Santa Fe.

Her short film, “The Curious Woods,” is part of the Santa Fe Film Festival, which runs through Feb. 13, in person and online. The film will screen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe as part of “Program 8, Shorts 18: Strange New Worlds.”

“When this film was born, I started noticing a lot of things around me,” she says “The fact that we can be quite disconnected from nature. It’s very easy to lose touch, not only with ourselves, but nature. I learned that going back to this place, it’s a very healing property. That was one of the biggest inspirations, that we can’t forget the healing power of nature.”

“The Curious Woods,” tells the story of widowed and retired professor, Bernie, played by John Henry Richardson, who lives a rather well-worn life in his house in the mountains.

When a mysterious young couple moves in next door, his peaceful life is challenged as their constant brawls bring back painful memories of his past.

Driven by a burning desire to unearth the truth, he gathers the courage to follow the young couple into the forest one day hoping to find answers about his deceased wife. What happens there will change the course his life forever.

Saraiya says the whole production process took about four months, with the script taking less than a month to write.

What held up the project was post production.

“This is my second short film and there were a lot of shortcomings,” she says. “Things that were missing had to be compensated in post. After the film was made, the pandemic hit. That story is about this man who can’t let go of his deceased wife. I wanted to have the deceased wife in the film. In order to do that, we had to shoot more.”

As the short film is going to screen, Saraiya wants the audience to take away a few things.

“I want people to remember that every time we feel lost or alone in the world, we can turn to nature and the answers lie there,” she says. “The other thing I want to do is inspire. The woman in the film, she’s feisty. I tried to show the man and who her partner is. We always talk about women empowerment and men play a role in that empowerment. Having the patience to step back and let a woman be heard takes a lot of effort. That doesn’t happen every day.”

Saraiya’s debut short film “The Language They Spoke,” played in festivals worldwide

She is currently in the post-production stage on her debut feature documentary, “Kalbeliya: The Dance of Freedom,” which is the story of a tribe of gypsy women who challenged the patriarchal culture they lived in and transformed their lives through dance, putting their community on the world map and their dance on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Heritage.

