Guitarist Jesse Cook bringing ‘Tempest II’ tour to NHCC

If plans get thwarted, keep on trying.

This is what guitarist Jesse Cook experienced during 2020.

He was planning the 25th anniversary tour of his debut album, “Tempest.”

The pandemic had other plans.

Cook is back on the road with the tour “Tempest II,” which makes a stop at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Cook has also released a new album called “Libre.”

He takes a different approach to music these days.

“I’m 57 now,” he says. “I look at music differently. I play music differently, too. Through the years, I’ve had lots of changes in my band. It’s my journey, but I’ve had so many different collaborators and they’ve all brought something. The band I’m with now has been with me for about four years. It’s been nice because I’ve been able to re-envision my music. They help me listen to it a little differently.”

During his time off the road, Cook remained busy.

He began a music video series called, “Love in the Time of Covid.”

“I produced them all. All 30 of them,” he says.

Then he started the project, “One World, One Voice,” where he got fans to sing songs with him.

“It was a daunting task,” he says. “From January to May 2021, I did a video every week. It felt good to have a weekly deadline again. All week I was trying to get the video done and it kept me interested.”

Last month, Cook released his 11th studio album, “Libre,” via his own Coach House label imprint, distributed by Outside Music/Redeye. The 10-track album combines Cook’s iconic Spanish guitar flair with Algerian multi-instrumentalist Fethi Nadjem, modern trap rhythms and 808 beats.

“I wrote and recorded ‘Libre’ during the pandemic when, like most people, I was longing for freedom,” Cook says. “My music was my escape from the four walls that surrounded me, and the storm that was swirling outside.”

The inspiration for “Libre” came from a long summer-day drive with his 14-year-old daughter.

“My daughter entertained me with her favorite playlists, much of which were trap and 808-inspired,” he says. “I loved them too, and a question was planted in my mind: ‘What would my music sound like mixed with those sounds?’ ”

After more than 25 years of performing around the world, Cook is still amazed at how different countries consume his music.

“I’ve never been a radio artist and had to depend on word of mouth when it comes to my music,” he says. “I’ve learned that every market or country is vastly different. My music has gotten a boost from PBS specials and those are one way they consume my music. When I go to Poland, the favorite album is my live one called ‘Montreal.’ Because I’m not a pop artist, I’ve always been a round peg in square hole. I’m also glad that people have shared my music with others.”