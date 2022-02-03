Lawmakers debate reshaping NM election laws

SANTA FE — A handful of election proposals advancing at the Legislature would tighten the rules for poll challengers, extend some voting rights to 16-year-olds and open primary elections to independent voters.

Other bills would expand recall elections and make intimidation of election workers a felony.

Debate over the wide-ranging package of bills — some of which conflict with each other — follows the collapse of voting legislation at the federal level just two weeks ago.

But legislators and advocates say this year is a vital opportunity to make changes in New Mexico.

With just 15 days left in the session, the proposals will have to move fast to navigate both chambers at the Roundhouse. No bill has crossed over from one chamber to the other so far.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and the state’s chief elections officer, said she’s optimistic that significant changes will make it into law this year.

She is backing at least two major bills — one of which would grant 16-year-olds the right to vote in local elections — under debate in the Senate.

The pandemic, she said, made it clear that New Mexico must protect ballot access for voters in rural areas and Indigenous communities.

Senate Bill 8, one of the proposals she’s lobbying for, would establish a permanent absentee voter list and create a Native American voting rights act that would allow the mailing of a requested absentee ballot to a chapter house.

“This is a more critical time than ever to get these changes passed,” Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday.

The proposal was the subject of a hearing before the Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday and scheduled for more consideration Friday.

It’s one of the most expansive election bills now under discussion. It would automate some voter registration and restore the voting rights of felons upon release from custody, in addition to allowing 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

It’s backed by high-ranking Democrats at the Capitol, including Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe, House Majority Leader Javier Martínez of Albuquerque, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Toulouse Oliver.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Wirth said the bill is all the more important as the U.S. Senate fails to act at the federal level.

New Mexico’s debate also comes as some states are passing more restrictive voting laws, influenced in part by ex-President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“I think it’s fair to say our democracy is under attack,” Wirth said, “and central to that is this battle over voting rights.”

Republicans have repeatedly blasted Senate Bill 8, describing it as a measure that will confuse voters and make elections less secure.

Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque has also suggested he will scrutinize the bill. He said supporters should be prepared to answer questions about what the proposal is trying to accomplish and whether it’s the right way to achieve those goals.

The provision to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections is also inciting debate.

“I love my daughter — she’s not ready to vote,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, said earlier this session after Lujan Grisham highlighted the idea in her opening day State of the State speech.

The bill is far from passage. It would have to clear the Senate Rules Committee and another committee to reach the full Senate.

“Change is difficult. What we’re talking about is really transformative,” Sen. Harold Pope Jr., an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said. But “I’m confident we can get it done.”

Toulouse Oliver said she remains optimistic.

“It’s a process. There’s needs to be deliberation,” she said. But “I think we’re really in good position.”

Nearing Senate vote

The election bill closest to passage so far is a bipartisan bill backed by Ivey-Soto and Republican Sen. Crystal Diamond of Elephant Butte, among others.

Senate Bill 6 would require training for poll watchers and challengers, and it would prohibit someone from serving in that role if they had previously been removed by election officials for violating election rules.

It also would require counties to use voting convenience centers, which allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location, and call on the Secretary of State’s Office to develop a program to maintain accurate voter rolls.

“This bill addresses election integrity and transparency,” Diamond said.

Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, described the bill as a great opportunity to boost confidence in elections by passing legislation with bipartisan support.

The bill was discussed by the full Senate on Wednesday, with a final vote scheduled for Thursday. If passed, it would go to the House and be assigned to committees there.

Primary, recall changes

Two proposed constitutional amendments in the House have also cleared at least one committee so far.

House Joint Resolution 5, a bipartisan measure, would allow independent voters to participate in primary elections, unless a political party chooses to pay for its own elections.

House Joint Resolution 12, sponsored by Republican lawmakers, would make state elected officials subject to recall elections.

Each resolution has passed one committee and must clear at least one more to reach the full House. They would also have to be approved by voters if passed by each chamber of the Legislature.

Election legislation

— Senate Bill 6: Establish new rules for poll challengers, require voter convenience centers that allow voters to cast ballots at any polling location and impose an 11 p.m. halt to absentee-vote counting on election night.

Bipartisan sponsors. Passed two committees, scheduled for Senate vote Thursday.

— Senate Bill 8: Allow 16-year-olds to vote in city elections, establish a permanent absentee voter list, restore felon voting rights upon release from custody, establish a Native American voting rights act and automate some voter registration.

Democratic sponsors. Still being vetted by first committee.

— Senate Bill 144: Make it a felony to intimidate or threaten county clerks’ or secretary of state’s office employees, the agencies that handle elections

Democratic sponsor. Passed first committee.

— Senate Joint Resolution 5: Amend the state Constitution to allow the Legislature to establish runoff elections for the top two vote-getters when no candidate reaches a certain threshold, such as 50%.

Democratic sponsor. Awaiting first hearing.

— House Joint Resolution 5: Amend the state Constitution to allow independent voters to participate in primary elections unless a political party pays for its own primary election.

Bipartisan sponsors. Passed one committee.

— House Joint Resolution 12: Amend the state Constitution to allow the recall of state elected officials.

Republican sponsors. Passed one committee.

Dan Boyd of the Journal Capitol Bureau contributed to this article.