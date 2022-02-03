California-style gasoline tax would hurt NM

Regular gasoline costs more than $4.60 per gallon in California. About 25 cents of that comes from the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) – one of several fuel taxes California’s government tacks on to prices at the pump. New Mexico lawmakers are rushing to pass their own LCFS in the next month, only this version is more expensive and will cost drivers closer to 30 cents per gallon by 2030.

LCFS policies function as hidden taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. New Mexico’s Clean Fuel Standard (Senate Bill 14 or SB14), like the California program it’s modeled after, will impose penalties on every gallon of gasoline and diesel sold in state to make these fuels more expensive and “incentivize” the use of other types of energy. The idea is to make gasoline and diesel gradually cost so much that drivers have no choice but to shift to government’s preferred fuel alternatives. Since New Mexico wants to advance alternatives faster than California, drivers here will pay extra for the LCFS. What can they expect in return?

In California, where the LCFS has been on the books more than a decade, there are little to no environmental benefits to show for it. A 2021 audit of California’s climate programs – including the LCFS – revealed that greenhouse gas emissions reductions have been overstated. This makes an earlier report from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) even more concerning. The LAO labeled California’s LCFS “a relatively costly GHG reduction strategy.” The state cannot quantify what emissions improvements can be credited to LCFS as opposed to other policies, and total pollution reductions have been minimal – a less than 1% drop in statewide NOx pollution and less than 2% reduction in particulate emissions.

In spite of the mystery around environmental benefits, California’s LCFS provides a clear accounting of consumer costs. Per the LAO, the LCFS is an “implicit tax of fuels.” The costs it imposes “have real adverse effects on households.” This is hardly the ringing endorsement New Mexico residents want for a policy Gov. Lujan Grisham and legislators are rushing to copy and outdo.

Champions of SB 14 claim the New Mexico LCFS is “all carrot and no stick.” They ignore annually increasing costs to drivers and promise a slew of in-state economic growth. However, there is no evidence a New Mexico LCFS would spur job creation or build a more robust alternative fuel industry.

New Mexico’s biodiesel mandate hasn’t brought a single additional biodiesel plant to the state and had to be paused. Elsewhere, even though California and Oregon both disadvantage out-of-state producers in their LCFS policies, upwards of 70% of alternative energy companies benefitting from LCFS subsidies aren’t state-based. It’s possible New Mexico could fare differently, but that depends on how much state leaders are willing to make drivers pay. Obviously, California’s 25-cent per gallon pain point isn’t high enough to effect meaningful change. Will New Mexico’s push, closer to 30 cents per gallon, prove more effective and is that level of consumer pain worth the risk? Surely residents and drivers don’t think so.

Climate change is real, and it is our shared challenge. But it is false to suggest that cleaner transportation depends on New Mexico adopting a California-style LCFS gas tax. There are better policies out there to cost-effectively cut carbon without forcing drivers to bear the brunt of new costs. New Mexico should be learning from California’s mistakes, not repeating them.

