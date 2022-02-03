New Mexico’s top water official should be a licensed engineer

Legislation has been introduced to eliminate the requirement that the state’s top water official be a licensed professional engineer to allow appointment of non-engineers to the position. We are concerned that eliminating this requirement may lead to appointment of unqualified individuals and politicize a position that should transcend politics.

There have been numerous attempts over the years to open the position of the state’s top water manager to anyone, regardless of qualifications, but these attempts have been unsuccessful in recognition that the qualifications and ethics of a professional engineer are critical to the equitable, effective and efficient administration of our most precious resource.

We consider three reasons that the New Mexico Water Code requires the position be filled by a licensed engineer; there are many others.

First, the responsibilities of the state engineer include many technical components in areas such as hydrology and hydraulics, database management and mapping, and oversight of dam safety and stormwater management. For example, at its core, the lawsuit between Texas and New Mexico/Colorado that is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court is based on disagreement over technical and accounting issues regarding the hydrology of the lower Rio Grande. While there are many accomplished water professionals practicing in New Mexico, requiring the office be filled by an engineer assures competence in these technical areas.

Second, opinion polling has shown that engineering is among the most highly trusted and respected professions, second only to the medical professions. Administration of water in the Southwest is increasingly contentious. Structured negotiation and decision-making is a far better strategy for addressing water disputes than through expensive, lengthy, and uncertain legal proceedings. However, negotiations require that trust and respect be accorded to all participants. The public respect earned by engineers is important to collaborative resolution of water disputes.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, engineers have achieved their status through centuries of commitment to public service. The first canon of the National Society of Professional Engineers code of ethics is that engineers shall “hold paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public.” We know of no other profession that requires this commitment. Ethics codes for professions such as lawyers, doctors, or teachers state that their first responsibility is to the client, patient, or student and make no mention of responsibility to the public.

Using a code of ethics to argue that a professional engineer be the top water manager seems like an academic justification. But throughout their career licensed engineers must participate in continuing professional development which includes training in ethical practice. The consequences of violating the code of ethics can lead to sanctions up to and including loss of one’s license. The public’s trust in the engineering profession reflects its commitment to public service rather than to special interests.

There have been only 17 state engineers since 1907, three of whom were interim and served for one year or less. This stability is critical to maintaining fair and consistent water management in times of drought and in times of plenty. We believe that the analytical nature of the engineering profession combined with its strong commitment to public service make it among the professions least influenced by pressure from political and special interests. Therefore, the position of the top water manager in the state should continue to be held by a licensed professional engineer.